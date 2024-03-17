IIT Indore To Hold Seminar On Semiconductors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Instruction Enhancement Programme (IEP) on ‘Memory and In-Memory computing using SCL 180nm PDK’ under Chip to Startup (C2S) Project under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) of Government of India will be organised from March 18 to March 22 at IIT Indore.

‘The vision of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is to build a vibrant semiconductor and display design and innovation ecosystem to enable India’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design in a more structured, focused and comprehensive manner through various mechanisms,’ Professor Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Indore who is also an organiser of the programme, said.

The event will continue for five days for faculty members and project staff of all 113 institutes/universities in the country who are the project partners of Chip to Startup (C2S) Project under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT), Government of India. The programme aims to enhance collaborative education between educators and industry stalwarts to understand the complexities of memory and in-memory computing.

This programme will involve collaboration with over 113 prestigious institutions, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and private/government institutions across the country. Its goal is to serve as a significant platform to enhance knowledge and promote innovation in India’s technical and educational sectors in Semiconductor Memory and In-Memory Computing.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme will witness the presence of Prof Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore; Abhishek Anant, Joint Director, MP State Electronics and Development Corporation (MPSEDC), Bhopal; Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator of R&D in Electronics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) (GoI); Dr Satya Gupta, President, VLSI Society of India and Dr Pradip Thaker, Country Head and VP d-Matrx, India.

Objectives of ISM The objective of ISM is formulation of a comprehensive long-term strategy for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing facilities and semiconductor design ecosystem in the country in consultation with government ministries /departments /agencies, industry and academia. The primary objective is to make India a global powerhouse in semiconductor production, capable of contributing innovation and advancement in production and technology development.

Published on: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12:13 PM IST