If Portal 3 is not coming from Valve, create your own version with Minecraft Realms

Minecraft offers a seamless combination of all the great qualities that a sandbox game should possess. From its diverse biomes to its extensive selection of building blocks, Minecraft provides an unparalleled creative outlet. The game’s availability on multiple platforms and its regular updates contribute to a thriving community, and the new additions to Realms Plus are no exception. With a wide range of features, including Portal guns and extraordinary biomes, Minecraft Realms Plus is sure to ignite your creative energy.

This summer, Minecraft Realms introduces an impressive 26 new pieces of content to captivate players. Dive into thrilling aquatic combat with water guns, embark on adventures in deserts and mushroom kingdoms, build your own zoo, and more. To access the full catalog of new updates, a subscription to Realms Plus is required.

Among the highlights is the Ultimate Survival Biomes pack, which includes ten new biomes, buried treasure, and exciting adventures. There’s also the Jungle Zoo pack, allowing you to befriend 70 different wild animals, explore their habitats during jungle safaris, and manage your own zoo.





Another exciting addition in the Realms Plus content pack is Mob Mechs, allowing you to traverse the world in a colossal Gundam-like robot suit. Meanwhile, Portal Blasters pays homage to the beloved puzzle game. If Valve won’t create Portal 3, why not take matters into your own hands? The June update also brings miscellaneous content, including Aqua Weapons for water gun fights and new texture packs.

If you want to know more about the upcoming additions, you can find the complete Realms Plus update details on Mojang’s website here. The Minecraft Realms Plus subscription is free for the first 30 days and costs $7.99 per month thereafter.

