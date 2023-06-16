Idris Elba Takes Apple’s Monotonous Thriller Series to New Heights

Contained thriller narratives have been a longstanding and influential concept in the entertainment industry. From Alfred Hitchcock’s timeless Rear Window to David Fincher’s underrated Panic Room, the idea of a high-stakes situation unfolding in a single location has consistently captivated audiences. Apple TV+’s new limited series, Hijack, combines elements of the hit show 24 and the action film Non-Stop, delivering a real-time, high-flying, intense story. Led by the dependable presence of Idris Elba, known for his roles as John Luther and in superhero blockbusters, this seven-episode series promises to be a thrilling addition to your summer TV schedule.

Hijack follows the journey of Tom Nelson (played by Elba), a successful business negotiator who has drifted apart from his wife and son. During a flight from Dubai to London, Tom finds himself in a harrowing situation when terrorists hijack the plane. Relying on his negotiation skills, Tom risks his life to establish trust and find a peaceful resolution with the hijackers and the passengers. Meanwhile, government forces on the ground work to prevent mass panic while uncovering the true motives behind the hijacking.

Although Hijack incorporates familiar elements such as a straightforward plot, family drama, and unexpected twists, it still manages to stand out. Unlike Non-Stop, where the protagonist is a seasoned air marshal thrust into a daring case, Elba’s character is an ordinary upper-class man deploying his white-collar negotiating skills to diffuse a potentially catastrophic situation. Hand-to-hand combat and intense gunfights are deliberately minimized to maintain realism. The creators, George Kay and Jim Field Smith, rely on gripping dialogue to deliver much of the thrills, although this approach becomes somewhat repetitive over the series’ seven-hour runtime.

Hijack effectively establishes a believable tone while treating the premise with sensitivity, avoiding unnecessary exploitation. In this sense, it shares similarities with the BBC’s Bodyguard, starring Richard Madden. However, Hijack’s storytelling might have been better suited for a tightly paced two-hour movie rather than a mini-series. The later episodes of the series can feel monotonous, only regaining momentum in the finale. Imagine the revival of 24, but instead of Jack Bauer on adrenaline-fueled global adventures, he’s trapped on an airplane with mostly unsympathetic passengers. Unfortunately, this concept fails to translate effectively into a series format. Additionally, the weekly release schedule on Apple TV+ might affect audience engagement and interest.

Hijack also dedicates a significant portion of screen time to a subplot involving Sam’s ex-wife Marsha (Christine Adams) and her boyfriend Daniel (Max Beesley), as they attempt to bring Tom’s son out of his shell. Trimming down these elements could have injected more suspense into the series. While Hijack attempts to provide different perspectives on the events, underdeveloped characters often leave viewers eagerly awaiting Elba’s return to the screen. The slow-burn pace, while intentional, could have been more balanced to sustain engagement throughout the series.

Idris Elba’s commanding presence breathes life into Hijack whenever he appears on-screen, particularly during the startling revelations of the first two episodes. His gripping search for a doctor to treat a severely injured passenger creates compelling moments. Elba effortlessly immerses himself in any role, endearing viewers to Tom’s character and compelling them to root for his success against the hijackers and in reconnecting with his family. Jasper Britton also adds to the tension as the menacing hijacker Terry, delivering a believable and intimidating performance. However, much of the supporting cast falls victim to underdeveloped characters, making them difficult to bear. Rochenda Sandall and Marcus Garvey’s portrayals as Kate and David Miller are decent but somewhat grating and obnoxious.

Directed in part by Jim Field Smith, Hijack manages to avoid feeling cheap, thanks to its cinematic visual style despite limited locations. Cliffhanger endings at the conclusion of each episode maintain viewer interest, although some are predictably executed. Nevertheless, the series lacks a clear representation of the real-time element it aims to capture. While Hijack doesn’t require the iconic countdown clock from 24, a visual indicator of time passing would have enhanced the immersive experience.

Hijack has the potential to be one of the thrilling highlights of the summer, but it struggles to sustain its simple premise. Multiple subplots complicate the narrative, and the episodes become repetitive over time. Elba’s exceptional performance carries the story, but it falls short of rescuing the series from mediocrity. Rating: C.

The first two episodes of Hijack premiere on Apple TV+ on June 28, followed by weekly releases of subsequent episodes.





