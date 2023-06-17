ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1: Explore Our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Playing Team Picks

The ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 is set to begin on Sunday with 10 teams divided into 2 Groups. The finalists will directly qualify for the main World Cup in India later this year. In Group A, the hosts Zimbabwe will compete against West Indies, Netherlands, Nepal, and USA.

The opening game will see Zimbabwe take on Nepal.

Match Details:

– Zimbabwe vs Nepal, Group A, Match 1

– Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

– Date & Time: June 18th, at 12:30 PM IST and 9:00 AM Local Time

– Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+Hotstar, and Fancode

Pitch Report for ZIM vs NEP, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1:

The pitch is balanced and is unlikely to change its nature during the match. As it is a morning game, the seamers will have an advantage early on. Captains winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

In recent form:

– Zimbabwe: Won, Won, Lost, NR, Lost

– Nepal: Won, Won, Won, Won, Won

Probable Winners for ZIM vs NEP, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1:

Zimbabwe is expected to win this match.

Expected Squads for ZIM vs NEP, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1:

Zimbabwe:

– Craig Ervine (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Bradley Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Nepal:

– Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh (wk), Gulsan Jha, Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Bhim Sarki, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane

Injury Updates:

Currently, both teams have injury-free players. Updates will be provided if there are any changes.

Top Picks for Dream11, My11circle, and MPL for ZIM vs NEP, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1:

– Top Pick – Batter: Wesley Madhevere has shown great improvement and performed well in the last series against the Netherlands. He scored 110 runs in 3 matches and picked up 4 wickets.

– Top Pick – All-Rounder: Sikandar Raza has gained exposure playing T20 franchise cricket and will be an asset in this qualifying tournament. He has scored 3764 runs and picked up 76 wickets in 129 ODIs.

– Top Pick – Bowler: Sandeep Lamichhane will strengthen Nepal’s bowling lineup with his impressive record of 104 wickets in 43 ODIs.

– Top Pick – Wicketkeeper: Clive Mandande has shown excellent skills with the bat, scoring 168 runs in 5 innings with 2 half-centuries.

– X-Factor: Rohit Kumar Paudel, the 20-year-old leader of Nepal, has scored 1326 runs in 46 ODIs with an average of 33.15.

Fantasy Suggested Teams for ZIM vs NEP, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Group A, Match 1:

Team 1: Clive Mandande, Kushal Bhurtel, Wesley Madhevere, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Blessing Muzarabani

Team 2: Asif Sheikh, Craig Ervine, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel (vc), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Richard Ngarava, Bradley Evans

Pre-Match Analysis:

Zimbabwe is determined to secure a spot in this year’s World Cup after missing out on qualifying for the 2019 edition. Led by Craig Ervine, the team has talented players like Ryal Burl, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, and Sikandar Raza. They had a 1-1 draw against Ireland and a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in recent bilateral ODI series. Playing in front of their home fans gives them an advantage.

Nepal has had a successful year in the 50-over format, with only one loss in their last 16 ODIs. They won the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, defeating UAE in the finals. Led by Rohit Paudel, the team aims to continue their good form. Key players include Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla, and Asif Sheikh.





