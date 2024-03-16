Home Internet I tried Popeyes’ ‘internet-breaking’ chicken sandwich

by
Exeter’s new branch of Popeyes will finally open in just a few days’ time after weeks of the bright orange storefront catching the eyes of High Street shoppers. With many claiming that the fast food restaurant rivals KFC and having heard about a chicken sandwich that “broke the internet”, DevonLive paid an early visit to see what all the hype is about.

On Monday (March 18), Popeyes will begin welcoming customers into its new branch of Exeter High Street, which has replaced Burger King. When DevonLive shared the news of the new opening, there were hundreds of excited comments on Facebook, with some saying they had already enjoyed the Popeyes which opened in Plymouth last year.

This week, we were invited to take a look around the new restaurant, try some items from their menu and even try making our own chicken sandwich. While I don’t think I’ll be getting a job in the kitchen anytime soon, the Popeyes team showed off their skills and offered me a selection of tasty treats to try.

In hindsight, I perhaps should have taken someone with me as it was a huge amount of food but I gave it my best shot. I naturally prioritised the chicken sandwich, seeing as it “broke the internet” when it was released in the US. There were reports that some had queued for hours on end just to get their hands on it.

A selection of menu items from Popeyes in Exeter(Image: Mary Stenson/DevonLive)

The chicken was cooked to perfection and was complimented by a light but satisfying crunch of the breadcrumbs. I had opted for the spicy version of the sandwich which definitely packed a punch. If you’re a spice lightweight like me, I’d definitely recommend having a drink to wash it down with on the side.

Next, I moved onto Popeyes’ signature Cajun seasoned fries. These were very tasty, crispy and hot and the addition of Cajun seasoning was definitely something a bit different to your standard fast food fries.

Having had somewhat of an earlier lunch, I had to stop for a break at this point but it wasn’t long before I was eyeing up some of the more unusual menu items. One of them was the Popeyes Original Biscuit. This not the kind of sweet, crunchy biscuit we think of in the UK, but rather the savoury US version.

 

