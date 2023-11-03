Home Entertainment I Don’t Care What The Critics Are Saying, Five Nights At Freddy’s Was Great For This Former FNAF Player

I Don’t Care What The Critics Are Saying, Five Nights At Freddy’s Was Great For This Former FNAF Player

by
I Don’t Care What The Critics Are Saying, Five Nights At Freddy’s Was Great For This Former FNAF Player

I don’t care what critics say – I enjoyed the new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

I grew up watching horror playthroughs. One of the first games I ever watched someone else play on YouTube was Telltale’s The Walking Dead. The video game later got me interested in watching the TV show, The Walking Dead until its emotional finale. But from that first playthrough, I started to become fascinated with horror games, and as my love for horror movies and TV shows grew, so did my obsession with horror games and the playthroughs that would come from YouTubers.Regardless, Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of those games that I watched many YouTubers play. And I wound up playing it on several occasions, from the first to the 2021 release of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (as buggy as it was). And when I found out there would be a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, I freaked out. 

I kept up with every FNAF trailer and every update, and when it was finally released, I went out to see it. And yes, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I will explain my reaction– and why it’s alright that critics might not have liked it. Although for me, it was perfect. 

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Josh Hutcherson Killed It In The Main Role 

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment