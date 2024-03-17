‘I broke the internet’, claims Skip Bayless after revealing real reason for posting viral tweet with ‘strategic’ comma

SKIP Bayless is claiming he “broke the internet” with his most recent sports take.

Bayless is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and the 2024 offseason is leaving him fuming with his team’s lack of moves.

Skip Bayless put out a tweet that he claims ‘broke the internet’ Credit: Skip Bayless Show

Bayless was criticizing the Cowboys when he almost made a legendary slip-up Credit: Getty

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed the team would be going “all in” to build a Super Bowl contending team for the 2024 season.

“It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past,” said Jones to Cowboys reporter Nick Harris.

“We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future.

“It’s the best way I’ve ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions.”

So far, the Cowboys have been nearly silent in free agency, not making any major splashes unlike their rivals in the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Bayless saw enough from the Cowboys and put out a simple message to share his displeasure.

“All in, my a**,” he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet garnered massive amounts of attention as a single comma saved it from an entirely different meaning.

However, when responding to the message Bayless showed no remorse for his comedic message.

“I start with one of your questions from Alex from out here in Los Angeles,” Bayless said.

“‘Why would you tweet that?’ Alex, the better question is, why wouldn’t I tweet that? So, this past Tuesday evening, I finally got so sick and so tired of Jerry Jones fiddling around while his Rome burns. And I tweeted this, ‘All in, my ass.’

“Do you know what I love about Twitter, or X as it is now called? I am a long-form writer. I’ve written five books, I’ve written a screenplay, I’ve written god knows how many 5,000-word magazine articles.

“And in four very short words, all split by that very important comma, had to have that comma. With those four little words, I can break the internet. So far, that little tiny tweet has done 67 million impressions.

“Because I hit a nerve. I struck fuming hot oil, like Jerry Jones used to strike. I hit a gusher of emotion. Cowboys Twitter is sick and tired of Jerry Jones doing absolutely nothing in free agency. And so was I for once.”

While Bayless may think the responses to his tweet are about his criticisms of the Cowboys, most of them were in regards to the comma that saved him from a much different message.

“That comma is doing WORK,” one fan said.

“Comma putting in overtime,” another fan said.

“One missed comma away from the stuff of social media legend,” a third fan said.