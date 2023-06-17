Hyundai to Enhance Ioniq 5 Brake Lights for Improved Responsiveness in Regenerative Mode

I have been the proud owner of an Ioniq 5 for approximately six months, and recently I became aware of an issue with the brake lights on this electric vehicle (EV).

When the vehicle is in one-pedal driving or ‘i-Pedal’ mode, the brake lights do not turn on until the car is almost at a complete stop, even though the regenerative braking is slowing it down. This issue also occurs when driving the Ioniq 5 at different regenerative braking levels, although to a lesser extent since I frequently use the traditional brakes at ‘Level 3.’ Nonetheless, the fact that the brake lights do not activate when the car is slowing down poses a significant safety concern.

A quick search on Google reveals numerous complaints about this problem on platforms such as Reddit, tech blogs like Slashgear, and Consumer Reports.

Fortunately, Hyundai seems to be taking steps to address this issue before U.S. and Canadian safety regulators get involved. However, there is still a possibility of a formal recall, according to Consumer Reports.

A spokesperson from Hyundai informed Autoblog that the company plans to update the vehicles so that the brake lights will turn on when the deceleration rate exceeds approximately 0.13 G-force, regardless of the accelerator pedal input.

Since the Ioniq 5 and other vehicles under Hyundai’s umbrella cannot be updated remotely, owners will likely have to take their cars to a dealer for the update.

There is also a chance that Kia may not offer an update, as the company often operates separately from Hyundai when it comes to recalls and safety issues, as stated by Kelley Blue Book.

It should be noted that Hyundai Canada may handle this issue differently. For instance, it is still unclear if the automaker has widely released the ‘Battery Preconditioning’ update for the Ioniq 5, with some dealers claiming it is available while others say it is not.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Hyundai Canada for additional information.

Consumer Reports has identified the following cars with brake light issues:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2022)

Genesis GV60 (2023)

Genesis Electrified GV70 (2023)

Kia EV6 (2022)

Kia Niro EV (2023)

Hopefully, Hyundai Canada will promptly address this issue. As a side note, the Ioniq 6 that I had the opportunity to drive for about a week did not exhibit this problem with the brake lights.

Source: Consumer Reports, Autoblog