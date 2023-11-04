‘Hyenas’ parent company announces best financial performance for a decade

Sega Sammy, the parent company of Sega which would have published the cancelled sci-fi shooter Hyenas, has announced that it saw its best financial performance for a decade in its yearly report.

From 2014 to 2023, the data for its annual net sales was shared, and total net sales this year have reached £2.12billion (389.6billion yen).

That is a record within that window of time for the company, as well as setting records for operating income and ordinary income. Sega Sammy credited the success to the sales of Sonic Frontiers and the performance of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in cinemas.

The series has sold 1.66billion downloads and units, an increase of 160million year-on-year.

“In the mainstay Consumer area, new Japan-based titles such as Sonic Frontiers and Persona 5 Royal (Remaster) are enjoying significant sales growth overseas,” said CEO Haruki Satomi.

“On the other hand, the sales of new Europe-based titles that we had looked for failed to materialise, shedding a light on some issues.”

Hyenas, which was in development at Creative Assembly, was cancelled in September as a result of “the lower profitability of the European region”, reiterated in Satomi’s recent comment.

Furthermore, Sega Sammy announced that it expected “record losses of approximately 14.3billion yen [£78.6million]” in this fiscal year ending in March 2024 for Japan.

Satomi also added that the influence of media is vital for momentum for new games. That is the hope with the new “Super Game” that is in development at the moment.

“The key to making hit games that generate huge sales is to create games that offer new, never before-seen experiences, increase engagement with users, and get widely talked about,” he said.

In other gaming news, the developer of Destiny 2 has admitted that the announcements of layoffs and a possible delay to the last expansion has “lost a lot of trust” among its players.