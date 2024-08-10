Hurry! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $100 price cut at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a powerful and intuitive smartwatch that any outdoorsy Apple fan would be glad to own. And fortunately, there are plenty of good Apple Watch deals to take advantage of. As a matter of fact, one of the best discounts on the Ultra 2 can be found on Amazon. Right now, you can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $700, which is a $100 markdown from its full price of $800.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2

We love a good wearable product, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best examples of a company creating a good thing then improving it. From one generation to the next, the Apple Watch has evolved to what we’re getting on the Ultra 2 model: fast and responsive Apple hardware that’s designed for a grab-and-go lifestyle. Running the latest version of watchOS, the Ultra 2 is equipped with Apple’s S9 chipset and is built to provide enough battery life for 36 hours of usage.

Thanks to the Ultra 2’s 3,000-nit peak brightness, the watch face shows up bright and clear even when it’s outdoors on a sunshine-filled day. But the real wins with this model are its athletic considerations. Because the Ultra 2 is tailor-made for high endurance activities, it can take on a good amount of sweat and even be submerged in water (up to 100m). You’ll also be able to monitor a number of fitness criteria using the Workout app. Activities include custom workouts, cycling, Heart Rate Zones, and more.

We’re pleased to learn that the Ultra 2 works with mobile data too. This means you won’t have to carry your iPhone around with you to do things like listen to music and podcasts, send texts, and look up directions using the Compass and Maps apps. Whether you’re planning on getting outdoors more, or want a tool to monitor how long you’ve been jogging, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built to handle just about any task.

This is one of many Amazon deals we found today, and we’re not sure how long the promotion is going to last. That being said, now is the best time to order the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Before heading out, we also recommend having a look at some of the other smartwatch deals we’ve collected.

























