Hunger Games Producer Shares Blunt Thoughts On Potential Of Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen Return, And I Couldn't Agree More

by
Fans of The Hunger Games franchise are certainly excited about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date, which is very close. The prequel story is set decades prior to the story of Katniss Everdeen. But the original stories was so popular on the page and the screen that there are certainly going to be people who would rather see the further adventures of Katniss than see a new story set in the same world. But at the end of the day, that’s all up to the franchise creator Suzanne Collins, and one Hunger Games producer doesn’t think it’s very likely, and that feels like a good thing.

Producer Nina Jacobson tells Yahoo! that while she would love to see the return of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in a future film, that doesn’t seem very likely because she thinks that Hunger Games writer Suzanne Collins sees Katniss’ story as complete, and the only way that a new movie with Katniss happens, is if Collins writes a new Katniss book first. She explained… 

If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with Francis and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.

