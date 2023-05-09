How to Watch and What to Expect from Google I/O 2023

Google I/O is just around the corner, and the launch of the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet is highly anticipated. While the event is primarily for developers, there will be a keynote showcasing the latest offerings that will soon be in the hands of consumers. If you are looking to watch the keynote live but cannot attend, you can stream it on Google’s website, YouTube channel, or through the embedded video on this post. The keynote starts on May 10th at 1PM ET/10AM PT, with remarks from CEO Sundar Pichai. The event will take place in person at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California with a limited live audience. The Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet are expected to feature heavily in the keynote, with more details on their specifications and prices. The Pixel 7A, Android 14, and Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may also be previewed, along with possible AI-related announcements.





Reference