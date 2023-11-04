‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Movie Sets Summer 2025 Release Date

The Big Picture Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon has been delayed from March 14, 2025 to June 13, 2025.

Dean DeBlois, the director of the original animated trilogy, is returning as the writer and director for the live-action adaptation.

The film had already begun filming but was paused due to the strike. The lead roles have been cast, with Mason Thames and Nico Parker playing Hiccup and Astrid, respectively.





The film had recently cast its leads with Universal’s The Black Phone’s Mason Thames portraying Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and HBO’s The Last of Us’ Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson. How to Train Your Dragon is produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Bridge of Spies), Adam Siegel (2 Guns, Drive), and DeBlois. While filming had already begun, it was paused for the SAG-AFTRA strikes.





What is How to Train Your Dragon About?

How to Train Your Dragon is based on a book series by Cressida Cowell which spun into a successful trilogy of movies. The Vikings of Berk have an ongoing war with the dragons that constantly attack their home and steal their livestock. Hiccup, initially played by Jay Baruchel, is the son of the village chieftain, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler). Being more of an inventor than a fighter, Hiccup stands out as awkward among his dragon-fighting peers, which include his crush turned love interest, Astrid (America Ferrera). One day, one of his inventions shoots down the feared Night Fury that no one has ever killed. But when Hiccup finds the Night Fury, he befriends him, naming the dragon Toothless. Together, Hiccup and Toothless’ friendship is tested as he becomes the first dragon rider and works to change the minds of Berk. The original cast included Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and T.J. Miller. The Dragon trilogy was nominated for multiple awards, including the Academy Awards and the Annie Awards, and the second film, How to Train Your Dragon 2, won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

The Success of How to Train Your Dragon

Along with the animated trilogy, five short films and three television series have turned into a successful franchise. DreamWorks Dragons, in particular, garnered praise from fans. Taking place chronologically between the movies, the show ran for eight seasons, first on Cartoon Network before finishing its run on Netflix. Along with fleshing out the world, villains, and deepening the day-to-day relationship with Hiccup and Astrid, the show also brought in many elements from Cowell’s original book series too. The latest series, DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, recently concluded its seventh season.

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon has been pushed back from March 14, 2025 to June 13, 2025.

How to Train Your Dragon A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Release Date March 26, 2010 Director Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders Cast Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Rating PG Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Writers Cressida Cowell, William Davies, Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders Tagline In theaters, Real D 3D, and IMAX 3D March 26th.

