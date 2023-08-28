How To Save The Mushroom Picker

Whether you choose the Mountain Pass or the Underdark to reach Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re in for quite the ride. However, the Underdark is widely considered to have more secrets and side quests to explore than its alternative. Completing these tasks provides you with valuable XP, making later challenges easier.

One such side quest sends you out to look for a mushroom picker named Baelen. Keep reading for a map of his location, how to rescue him, how to get the Noblestalk Mushroom he was looking for, and what to do with it.

Where To Pick Up The Find The Mushroom Picker Quest



This quest starts in the Myconid Colony you find early on in the Underdark – Ebonlake Grotto. The quest giver is a woman named Derryth Bonecloak, who is one of the merchants in this settlement. Upon speaking to her, you’ll learn that she sent her husband, Baelen, out to collect Noblestalk mushrooms, but he hasn’t returned. You can then ask further questions about his appearance, learning that he is bald, dressed in blue, and not very smart.

Even though she doesn’t outright ask you to look for him and responds lukewarmly to any offers of doing so, this conversation will add the quest to your journal.

Where To Find The Mushroom Picker













Once you have the quest, a marker will appear on your map to the North West of the Myconid Colony. To find Baelen, you’ll need to travel to an area called Dread Hollow. To reach it, exit on the South side of the colony and follow the path. It is near the Sussur Tree area, where you get bark for the Masterwork Weapon Quest.

As you get close to Baelen’s location, you’ll see the first of the Bibberbang Mushrooms, which will explode if you stand next to them for too long. This small patch of Bibberbang is an excellent tutorial for the challenge ahead, where you’ll learn about what these mushrooms do.

After this small patch has been cleared, you’ll round a corner to a much larger cavern of Bibberbang. This is where you find Baelen, who is cowering in the center. Walking to the edge of the cavern will trigger a dialogue where Baelen begs you to throw him his backpack.

How To Get Past Exploding Mushrooms







The backpack, unfortunately, is also amid the Bibberbang exploding mushrooms. So, how do you get it? There are a couple known ways of completing this mission:

Use Misty Step to reach the backpack. It contains two scrolls of Misty Step – one for you and one for him. Take yours, then throw the bag to him. This allows you both to teleport out before the Bibberbang Explodes. Throw Baelen a scroll of Misty Step (Strength DC 10) during the dialogue. For this option to appear, you must be carrying a scroll when you talk to him initially. Flying creatures (such as an Imp Familiar, Dire Crow Ranger Companion, or Druid Wildshape) can fly over to the backpack and drag it to Baelen. Use a Mage Hand to throw Baelen his bag. Enter Turn-Based mode, then use an athletic character to sprint/jump to the bag and throw it to Baelen.

You should not attempt to set off the Bibberbang preemptively, as this will set off a chain reaction, blowing up the entire clearing. Additionally, Baelen’s dropped torch will then ignite the remaining Bibberbang gas for a secondary explosion. This is likely to kill any character in the blast radius and will surely kill Baelen. In addition, you will lose the chance to loot the Noblestalk Mushroom nearby.

Where To Find & How To Get The Noblestalk Mushroom







There is a Noblestalk Mushroom on the wall of the cavern where you found Baelen. To get it, you’ll need to have successfully extracted Baelen without setting any Bibberbang off, as the explosion destroys the mushroom. Then, use the same tactics you did to get the backpack or climb onto the cliffs to retrieve the Noblestalk specimen.

How To Use The Noblestalk Mushroom







Once you have the Noblestalk Mushroom, there are several things you can do with it.

Give it to Derryth in Ebonlake Grotto – this results in a tidy reward of Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo (Monk Item) and an invitation to her shop in Baldur’s Gate.

– this results in a tidy reward of Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo (Monk Item) and an invitation to her shop in Baldur’s Gate. Give it to Baelen in Ebonlake Grotto – he will eat it, fixing his mental state and clearing his mind. As a reward, you’ll get the Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo.

– he will eat it, fixing his mental state and clearing his mind. As a reward, you’ll get the Gloves of Uninhibited Kushigo. Keep it as a consumable – the Noblestalk Mushroom removes all negative status effects and heals you to full health when consumed.

– the Noblestalk Mushroom removes all negative status effects and heals you to full health when consumed. Give it to Shadowheart – this mushroom restores a portion of her lost memories, progressing her personal quest.

– this mushroom restores a portion of her lost memories, progressing her personal quest. Sell it – the mushroom is worth a small sum of gold when sold to a merchant other than Derryth and Baelen.

– the mushroom is worth a small sum of gold when sold to a merchant other than Derryth and Baelen. Eat It As The Dark Urge – It is unconfirmed whether this has any additional effect, but some players report learning more about the Dark Urge’s backstory when consumed. This is reasonable, as the Dark Urge Character also suffers from Memory Loss.

