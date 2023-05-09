How to Locate King Charles’ Star in the Night Sky Using Only Your Eyes: Will You Gaze in Awe?

The stars Cor Caroli (bottom left) and Chara (top right) in Canes Venatici, with the bright galaxy … [+] Messier 94 at top left. Cor Caroli is a bright double star but is not resolved here. getty

If you’re looking forward to the coronation of King Charles III this weekend at Westminster Abbey in London, try looking up instead.

If you know where to look there’s a special star dedicated to King Charles that can help kick-start some easy post-sunset stargazing this weekend.

Here’s how to find Cor Caroli, the “King Charles Star”—and a bonus sight that it’s part of called the “Spring Diamond”:

The position of Cor Caroli, which means “King Charles’ Heart.” Stellarium

How to find Cor Caroli

You’ve probably never heard of it, but this star close to the Big Dipper/the Plough in the tiny two-star constellation of Canes Venatici is called Cor Caroli—which means “Charles’s Heart”—and has been since the 17th century. It’s named after King Charles I (executed in 1649) or King Charles II, but it’s not clear which one. Cor Caroli is actually two brilliantly colorful stars about 110 light-years distant, which together with Chara makes up Canes Venatici, “the hunting dogs.”

Cor Caroli easy to find (use the chart above)—just identify the Big Dipper/the Plough in the northern sky and look for a reasonably bright star in a dark patch within the curve of its handle.

How to find Cor Caroli in the ‘Spring Diamond’ Stellarium/Jamie Carter

How to find Cor Caroli in the ‘Spring Diamond’

Another way to find Cor Caroli is to identify the “Spring Diamond” asterism—a shape in the night sky rising in the east at this time of year as seen from the northern hemisphere. It’s made from four stars; Cor Caroli at the top, Arcturus in Boötes, Denebola in Leo, and Spica nearer to the horizon.

To get yourself oriented face roughly east and look for the Big Dipper/the Plough high in the sky to your left. Follow the curve of its handle roughly downwards and to the southeast to go “arc to Arcturus, spike to Spica” and you’ve found the two stars that mark the point of the left-hand side and the bottom of the “Spring Diamond,” respectively. Cor Caroli is above Arcturus and opposite is Denebola in Leo.

Why does Caroli mean Charles?

The Latin word for Charles is Carolus, from which is derived both Caroli and the word Carolean. Carolean is being used to describe describe the reign of King Charles III just as Elizabethan was used to describe the reign of his mother.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.