While this is certainly unique (and pretty cool), it can make catching all of the different variations a bit of a hassle.

Thankfully, Castform is set to appear more frequently in Pokémon Go Weather Week.

The latest event will also see plenty of incentives for new and returning players, such as the increased chance of catching a shiny Castform.

Even if you miss the event, we’ve got all the details on how to get Castform in Pokémon Go, so you can complete your Pokédex in no time. Read on for all the details.

How to get Castform in Pokémon Go explained

Pokémon Go. Niantic

Castform is found in the wild, so by playing Pokémon Go there’s a chance that one will appear.

The only thing you need to take into account is the real-world weather. Castform is a normal-type Pokémon and reflects that on a clear day. It will then transform into a different elemental form, say if it’s raining or sunny.

We’ve outlined the different types and weather needed below:

Castform (Normal) – Clear, Clouds and Wind

Castform (Rainy) – Rain

Castform (Snowy) – Fog and Snow

Castform (Sunny) – Sun

Pokémon Go Weather Week explained

Niantic

Castform is the star of Pokémon Go Weather Week, with a heightened chance of catching a shiny happening during the event.

In addition to this, Weather Week-themed Field Research will grant trainers the opportunity to catch all forms of Castform. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s glorious or grim outside – just complete the tasks and all four Castform types can be yours.

Any Pokémon caught during Weather Week will grant trainers double Stardust. The resource will then be increased again for any Pokémon captured with a Weather Boost stat. These can be seen on the map by a light-blue spinning ring circling the Pokémon.

Alongside Castform, the following Pokémon will also appear more frequently:

Paras

Lickitung

Drifloon

Helioptile

Amaura

Cacnea (Sunny)

Lotad (Rainy)

Snover (Snow)

Roggenrola (Partly Cloudy)

Spritzee (Cloudy)

Swablu (Windy)

Gastly (Fog)

Pokémon Go Weather Week will take place from 10am local time on 14th March to 8pm local time on 18th March 2024.

Pokémon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

