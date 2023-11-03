How To Adopt Pets In Coral Island

If you’re a fan of cozy games like Coral Island, then you’re probably no stranger to the cute and cuddly side of things. In this farming and social simulator, you can actually head over to a certain spot to adopt your very own pet to keep you company. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about adopting pets in Coral Island.

How to adopt a pet in Coral Island

Let’s get a few important things out of the way first. Firstly, adopting a pet requires you to be at Town Rank E, which shouldn’t take you too long to achieve just doing basic things like healing coral and donating items to the museum. Secondly, you can only adopt one pet at a time, so you won’t be able to fill your home with an abundance of cats and dogs, sadly.

This pupper is enjoying a nice nap on their pet bed.

With those things out of the way, let’s get a furry new friend! To do so, head over to the Town Center building and enter the first door on the right to find the Adoption Center. Interact with the computer here and purchase either a Pet Bed or Pet House, depending on whether you’d like your pet to sleep inside or outside. Afterward, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of pets from multiple types of animals, including:

Dog

Cat

Lizard

Foxe

Rabbit

Monkey

Once you’ve obtained a Pet Bed or Pet House, you can then adopt your chosen pet at the Adoption Center and bring it home with you. Make sure to give it a loving name and an even more loving home!