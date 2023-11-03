How To Adopt Pets In Coral Island

If you’re a fan of cozy games like Coral Island, then you’re probably no stranger to the cute and cuddly side of things. In this farming and social simulator, you can actually head over to a certain spot to adopt your very own pet to keep you company. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about adopting pets in Coral Island.
How to adopt a pet in Coral Island
Let’s get a few important things out of the way first. Firstly, adopting a pet requires you to be at Town Rank E, which shouldn’t take you too long to achieve just doing basic things like healing coral and donating items to the museum. Secondly, you can only adopt one pet at a time, so you won’t be able to fill your home with an abundance of cats and dogs, sadly.
With those things out of the way, let’s get a furry new friend! To do so, head over to the Town Center building and enter the first door on the right to find the Adoption Center. Interact with the computer here and purchase either a Pet Bed or Pet House, depending on whether you’d like your pet to sleep inside or outside. Afterward, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of pets from multiple types of animals, including:
- Dog
- Cat
- Lizard
- Foxe
- Rabbit
- Monkey
Once you’ve obtained a Pet Bed or Pet House, you can then adopt your chosen pet at the Adoption Center and bring it home with you. Make sure to give it a loving name and an even more loving home!
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Eugen Boglaru is an AI aficionado covering the fascinating and rapidly advancing field of Artificial Intelligence. From machine learning breakthroughs to ethical considerations, Eugen provides readers with a deep dive into the world of AI, demystifying complex concepts and exploring the transformative impact of intelligent technologies.