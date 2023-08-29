How Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 gives better insights into menstrual health

One little-known feature is how the device uses skin temperatures to give you insights into your menstrual health and other important health factors. How does it do this and what does it mean? Well, here’s how Samsung and the Galaxy Watch6 could massively benefit you and give you a better look into your menstrual cycle.

Galaxy Watch6 is focused on health and well-being and comes packed with a whole host of features to help you monitor your resting heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep cycles, and much more.

The Galaxy Watch6 is now on sale nationwide, after the all-new wearable was announced at the end of July during the latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside the new Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic, Samsung revealed its latest foldable phones to the world, including the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 .

Since the menstrual phase affects the basal body temperature, the Galaxy Watch6’s built-in temperature sensor can help users accurately predict their next period.

Samsung says it’s worked closely with experts to ensure it can give you accurate readings about your upcoming period, so you can keep track of where you are in your current cycle, and whether there are any irregularities that you should be aware of.

Thanks to the Galaxy Watch6, you can easily track your menstrual cycle right from your wrist. It also uses the infrared temperature sensor which enables users to get a more detailed overview by tracking skin temperature changes as well as their menstrual cycle.

The infrared technology built into the Galaxy Watch6 allows for more accurate readings, even if there is a temperature change in your surroundings or you move while sleeping. The advanced Cycle Tracking helps users track ovulation and better predict when their next period will begin.

All users have to do is select Cycle Tracking in the Samsung Health app, add their most recent cycle information to their calendars, and then turn on “Predict period with skin temp” in the Settings menu.

Cycle Tracking also evaluates symptoms entered into the daily log and provides relevant information and tips based on them, such as scheduling a day to relax to address fatigue or exercising gently to relieve premenstrual pelvic pain.

Samsung recently partnered up with fertility app Natural Cycles so you can feel confident that the Galaxy Watch 6 can give you good insights into your menstrual health.

If you’re interested in buying any of Samsung’s newest products, you can find out the best Samsung Galaxy 6 Classic deals, best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 deals and the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 deals.

Samsung’s Cycle Tracking feature is available for cycle and period prediction, which is powered by Natural Cycles. Due to country restrictions in obtaining approval/registration as a Software as a medical device (SaMD), Cycle Tracking based on skin temperature only works on phones and watches purchased in the countries where the service is currently available.

Samsung stresses that this feature is not intended for use as contraception. If you are currently taking hormonal birth control or undergoing hormonal treatment that inhibits ovulation, this service will not be useful for tracking ovulation.

Predictions displayed within the Samsung apps are for personal reference only. To improve the accuracy of predictions, it is recommended to wear your watch for at least 4 hours during sleep, 5 times a week. Predictions may vary depending on the proper use of your watch, input data, environmental conditions, etc.

The feature is intended for users 18 years old and above. Users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the predictions made without consultation of a qualified healthcare professional. You’ll need the latest version of the Samsung Health app installed to take advantage of the above.