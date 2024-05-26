How is AI impacting orthopedics ahead of the Summer Olympics?

Dr. Mark Loebenberg, Head of Shoulder and Elbow Service at Bellinson Hospital. (Photo: Tal Sa’ar)

“Augmented reality and artificial intelligence both play a role now in orthopedics in different ways,” said Dr. Mark Loebenberg, Head of Shoulder and Elbow Service at Bellinson Hospital. “Artificial intelligence is helping us with big data. It’s helping us understand how to collate that information and look at correlations with patients, with our patient data on a global or national level, so that we can understand relationships between problems and solutions in ways that we didn’t before. So on a macro level, it’s very helpful for us. On a micro level, that’s where the augmented reality comes in, where we’re able to deal very specifically with individual patients.”

Dr. Loebenberg made the remarks to CTech’s Ariela Karmel in Paris as part of Israel’s Business Delegation led by Calcalist and Bank Hapoalim. During the event, the Israeli business and tech ecosystem met with the French and European business community and investors ahead of the upcoming Summer Olympics. Previously a physician for the New York Mets, he is familiar with the importance of recovery times for elite athletes – as well as regular folks who face injury.

“What we have to look for in these patients is quick diagnosis and early intervention so that we can rehab these patients as fast as possible,” he continued. “And that means that we have to think out of the box and try to manage their care in a way that gets them back as fast as possible. For the general population, that’s good because once you develop those techniques, we’re able to bring that into the general population and then utilize that to get their rehabilitation going as quickly as possible.”