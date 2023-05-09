‘Hijack’ to Feature Idris Elba in a Vulnerable Role.

Actor Idris Elba is set to star in an exciting new story with the anticipated debut of Hijack, a thrilling new miniseries from Apple TV+. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elba revealed additional details on what audiences can expect from his latest television series.





The series centers on Sam Nelson, whom Elba plays, a business negotiator who must attempt to save dozens of passengers when an airplane becomes hijacked. Each episode utilizes real-time to capture the character’s nerve-racking seven-hour journey fully. “It takes a fresh approach to a thriller and hostage situation,” he teases. “There’s an amplified nature of having a ticking time bomb in a plane and what that does to human nature.” However, the series will also showcase Nelson’s fragility, in contrast to Elba’s previous portrayals, such as John Luther, “He’s not an action star or a cop,” he added. “He has the gift of the gab.”

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the story being told in real-time, Hijack has the potential to be just as exciting and thrilling as other shows, such as 24, which utilized a similar premise. However, while most of the series will focus on Nelson’s conflict within the plane, it will also feature a contrasting narrative in London with Zahra Gahfoor, played by Archie Panjabi, who will serve as a representation and exploration of the political aspect of the crisis within the story. “It is an examination of the procedures and attitudes [within the government and law enforcement], and that becomes a focal point of the storytelling,” Elba said about the character and her role in the overarching narrative.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Idris Elba Tries to Solve a Midair Crisis in First ‘Hijack’ Images





Idris Elba Will Utilize His Role as a Producer on the Series

In addition to Elba’s insight into the upcoming miniseries, Entertainment Weekly also revealed three new images from the show, the first featuring Nelson’s struggles within the plane alongside an additional photo showcasing his assistance from the ground with Panjabi front-and-center. Lastly, Nelson can be seen in the third image at an airport, unbeknownst to what awaits him. While he may be starring in the series, Elba will also be serving as a producer on the upcoming project. “I wanted to make something that has impact as an actor obviously, but also as a producer in terms of what my taste is,” Elba revealed. “[Hijack] really ticked so many boxes,” he stated. While a lot of the show’s plot details still remain under wraps, with a thrilling premise and a talented actor at the helm, Hijack could be a worthy series to check out when it debuts on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of Hijack debut exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 28, with additional episodes set to be released every Wednesday. Check out Collider’s interview with Elba about Luther: The Fallen Sun below.