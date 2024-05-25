High speed fiber optic internet lines getting installed throughout the Grand Valley – AnneLandmanBlog.com

Two companies are currently racing to install high speed fiber optic internet lines throughout the Grand Valley, particularly in areas that have been underserved with high speed internet.

The two companies are ClearNetworx and Highline.

Clearnetworx is based in Montrose. It is a local company privately owned by Doug Seacat, who was born and raised in Montrose. Clearnetworx has already installed high speed fiber lines in Palisade, and their system went live on December 21, 2023. Clearnetworx started installing fiber lines in Fruita in May of 2023, and have made significant progress in bringing fiber to the west central area of downtown Fruita. You can see a map of their progress for installation in the Grand Junction area here.

Highline high speed internet is already live in a large portion of the Fruitvale area that stretches roughly from 29 Road east to 31 Road, and south of I-70 to the north side of I-70B:

If you want to see if Highline’s fiber service is available where you live, enter your address at this page on Highline Internet’s website.

Highline’s website seems more aimed at pushing bundles of services, like including streaming TV. Their website markets their services in “packages,” like a “Gaming Package,” a “Streaming Package” and a “Working Warrior Package,” without posting prices for any of the packages on their website. Instead, people are directed to call an 888-number or open an online chat. The chat is with a real person and not a bot, though, so that’s something, anyway.

If you call Clearnetworx, a real person answers, and if you ask that person questions they can’t answer, they’ll transfer you to another real person who CAN answer your questions. That’s refreshing, to say the least.

What’s the big deal about high speed internet?

Fiber optic lines are now state-of-the-art for internet technology. Fiber uses light to transmit data through glass or plastic fiber cables. Fiber is 20 times faster than cable and way faster than traditional copper wires. Fiber can transmit data at speeds of up to 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps).

How fast is that, actually?

If you download an HD version of the movie Top Gun: Maverick using a 50 mbps (megabits per second) cable internet line, it takes 12 minutes. If you download the same movie on a 1 gigabit (GB) fiber optic line, it takes 42 seconds.

Fiber requires all new infrastructure to implement, which is why these companies are out digging trenches and running conduit. Fiber also is extremely expensive to repair it if gets damaged, which is why they prefer to install it underground, where the lines are better protected from weather, flooding, accidents and other calamities, even though it costs more up front to do it that way.

You can help Clearnetworx determine where it will install its fiber lines next:

Stephen Cadwallader, Sales and Marketing Director for Clearnetworx in Montrose, says they’re looking for leads to help them decide where they should go next for fiber installation in the Grand Valley. If a lot of people in a certain area express interest in fiber, that area will get fiber installed sooner rather than later. To express interest in getting fiber to your home, go to the “Get Started” page of Clearnetworx’s website and enter your

physical street address. If you enter your street address, Cadwallader promises they won’t use the info to spam you, send junk mail or subject you to other marketing harassment. Cadwallader says Clearnetworx also strives to be maximally user-friendly, so when you call them, you’ll get a human being. They don’t have contracts, data caps or any hidden fees. They don’t play marketing games like offering lowball introductory rates and then hiking the rates after you subscribe. They have flat rates for internet service that they post on their website, and that they say will remain the same after you subscribe.

Clearnetworx’s rates are as follows:

Fiber 300 plan: 300 mbps symmetrical fiber (“symmetrical” means the speeds are the same for uploading and downloading data — 300 mbps will download an HD movie in 3 minutes: $49.95/mo.

Fiber 500 Plan: 500 mbps symmetrical fiber (downloads an HD movie in 1.5 minutes): $59.95/mo.

Fiber 1 Gig: 1000 mbps (or 1 gigabyte) symmetrical fiber (downloads an HD movie in 42 seconds): $69.95/month

While Clearnetworx’s expansion in the valley is currently privately funded, they do accept grants to help get internet into harder-to-reach areas.

The Biden Administration announced in June of 2023 that the federal government was putting $42 billion into expanding high-speed internet access across the country into rural and underserved communities, with a minimum commitment of $100 million per state, which is contributing to the ongoing boom in expansion of high-speed internet into rural areas across the country.

Thank you, President Biden.