High-Quality Images Tease This Twisted Frankenstein Story

We have some high-quality images for Searchlight’s twisted Frankenstein story Poor Things. It will be released in theaters on December 8th.

Even though studios are currently throwing a potential wrench into the fall festival season because they refuse to pay writers and actors livable wages, things seem to be still marching on somewhat. Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery have both delayed movies due to the ongoing strikes. Still, others remain firm for now, but that could change in the coming weeks. We’ll probably have a better idea of what the fall season will look like by October, but things are still a bit up in the air for now. There are some really fun projects coming out, and the problem is that the smaller ones will end up falling by the wayside without anyone to promote them. Searchlight is far from an indie studio, but they have had plenty of films fly under the radar, and Poor Things looks like too much fun to do that. We got the first teaser for this back in May, but we now have images that give us a better idea of what this film will look like and some behind-the-scenes images. The film is making its debut at the Venice Film Festival in just a couple of weeks, so we’ll have to see how the reactions are looking, and we’ll get a new trailer. This is also your festival season reminder that the extremely fast turnaround put on people covering film festivals means opinions tend to swing in extreme directions because there is little room for nuance with a ~6-hour deadline. So keep the festival goggles in mind if and when the first reactions for a movie you’re looking forward to start coming out as Venice, Toronto, and other festivals start happening.

Poor Things: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1st and will be released in theaters on December 8th.

