High Hopes for Street Fighter 6 Sales: Capcom’s President Optimistic

Street Fighter 6 is anticipated to be a marvelous successor to the previous installment, and Capcom’s president has high hopes for its sales figures.



Although fighting games are popular among enthusiasts, they are generally a niche genre, hence their sales figures tend to be relatively lower than other game categories. However, this doesn’t seem to concern Haruhiro Tsujimoto, Capcom’s president, who aims to sell 10 million copies of Street Fighter 6.







During a recent interview with Famitsu, Tsujimoto revealed that the company had no doubt investing in the fighting game. He added that utilizing their digital expertise could enable them to meet the sales target of 10 million units.



Although the target figure is massive, it seems achievable, as Tekken 7, which is considered its greatest competitor, sold 10 million copies only last year, five years after release. Tsujimoto presumably intends to surpass this figure within a shorter span of time. Currently, the top-selling modern fighting games are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 11, with 30 million and 15 million copies sold, respectively. However, it remains to be seen if Street Fighter 6 can achieve similar sales figures.



Tsujimoto also mentioned that Monster Hunter and Resident Evil, two of their famous franchises, have already surpassed such sales figures. However, horror is a broader genre compared to fighting games.



VG247’s Alex has played Street Fighter 6 and described it as a carefully crafted response to the market’s criticisms over the past decade. Alex hopes that Capcom executes it flawlessly when the game is launched in a few weeks.

