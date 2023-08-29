Here’s some hilarious mechs fans have already made in Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon came out to receive massive critical acclaim. That’s neat but nowadays even a great game will only enjoy long-lasting success if it has the backing of an equally great community. Luckily, not even a full week after its release, the mechs we’ve seen from the Armored Core 6 community has already proven that it’s filled to the brim with talent and the will to come up with, uh, very “innovative” AC designs.

Evangelion Unit 01

You know damn well that as soon as you announce a mech game with great character customization options, the entire anime fan community will get it just to create Gundam and EVA units. This should come as no surprise.

What’s especially cool and unique about this one is that there are fans out there telling you exactly what to do if you want to make your own EVA 01 AV unit.

Venom

Your first reaction might be “What the hell is Venom doing in space?” But I’d like to remind you that Venom does come from space, so let’s judge less and enjoy more.

What’s great about this design by Reddit user moyu2099 that you can get here is that it doesn’t just make great use of Venom’s black and white signature colors—it really does look like a possible sci-fi iteration of Venom. Great stuff.

Pepsiman Okay, this one might require some context for younger readers and players. I do not condone the use of shameless ads in video games, but this beautifully weird approach to Armored Core 6 mechs is not an attempt to get people to buy dark bubbly water. It is an attempt to get older players to remember Pepsiman, one of the most baffling video game tie-ins of all time. It is a pretty great strategy, I must admit; that of trying to stagger your PVP opponent not by staggering them in the game, but by breaking their mind via flashbacks of such a terrible game. Kirby Once again, before you accuse this one of just being too weird, I’ll remind you that it’s on Nintendo for breaking reality with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Once the little cute pink blob started turning into cars, there was no longer was any rule preventing it from turning into a huge battle mech. Also, please don’t tell Nintendo about this one. You know what the company thinks about “unofficial” crossover events.

The N64 Rumble Pak

Many remember the original PlayStation as the first console to have rumble features, but it was actually the Nintendo 64 via its Rumble Pak. I don’t know whether or not Reddit user Fake_Diesel came up with this AC to remind people of this fact, but it sure does look like they won’t let Nintendo’s great advances remain unnoticed any longer.

Now here’s hoping the same one-person team does one for the N64 Expansion Pak. Remember that? It was a tiny add-on that got the N64 to run some games better, and to run Donkey Kong 64 at all. Shouldn’t be too hard!

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon is now out for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S