Here’s How to Enable Video Messages in WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp is currently implementing a range of new features for beta testers on various platforms, with one standout feature being the introduction of video messages exclusively for mobile devices.

In addition to the existing ability to send audio recordings, WhatsApp will soon allow users to send video messages as well.

According to WABetaInfo, the current beta version of WhatsApp allows users to tap the microphone button next to the chat bar, which then transforms into a camera icon. Pressing this button enables users to record a 60-second video clip that can be shared with contacts for quick communication.

When the recipient receives the video clip, they can enlarge it to listen to the audio if they want. Otherwise, the clip will play in mute mode. This new feature resembles Snapchat, but it is unclear whether the clips will automatically delete themselves after a certain period of time.

WABetaInfo suggests that the videos may be deleted soon after being sent, although they won’t be sent under the “view once” mode. This suggests that there may be some flexibility in how the video messages are sent. As with other WhatsApp content, video messages will be protected by end-to-end encryption to ensure complete privacy. It’s important to note that forwarding video messages to other users will not be possible; they are intended for the recipient’s eyes only.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

How to download the beta

To test out video messages on Android, users can join the Google Play Store Beta Program and download the latest update. If the feature is not immediately available, users should keep an eye out for future patches. At this moment, only a limited number of testers have access, but it is reported that Meta will gradually release the feature to more users in the coming weeks. It is important to note that recipients also need to be part of the beta program in order for video messages to work.

The beta version is available for iPhone users as well, but the iOS program is currently closed to new entrants. Users who are not already part of Apple’s TestFlight service for WhatsApp will have to wait for the official launch to try out the feature.

Coming to Windows

In addition to the smartphone update, WhatsApp is introducing new features to its beta app on Windows. The desktop version now supports screen-sharing for video calls, a feature





