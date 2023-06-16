HCLTech Collaborates with Microsoft to Support Enterprises with Generative AI

HCLTech and Microsoft have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to benefit enterprises in leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI). Together, they will develop joint solutions to enhance business transformation and achieve better outcomes for businesses. These solutions will utilize HCLTech’s industry expertise and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. Clients will gain access to innovative solutions that improve employee productivity, streamline IT operations, accelerate application development, and optimize business processes.

What is Azure OpenAI Service

Azure OpenAI Service provides REST (Representational State Transfer) API access to OpenAI’s language models, including the GPT-3, Codex, and Embeddings model series. HCLTech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) to develop industry-specific solutions that leverage generative AI for personalized and data-driven customer experiences. This partnership aims to improve decision-making processes and drive business growth.

“By leveraging the latest Microsoft innovations in AI and machine learning, businesses can gain valuable insights into their operations, improve decision-making processes, and achieve greater success. Whether enhancing customer experiences, streamlining supply chain operations, or optimizing business processes, this powerful collaboration provides the tools and expertise companies need to succeed in this fast-paced digital landscape,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“HCLTech has deep domain expertise across industries, making it uniquely able to utilize Azure OpenAI to deliver solutions that help customers transform and drive growth,” said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft.

HCLTech to offer skills development program

In addition, HCLTech is developing AI skills across the entire business and partnering with Microsoft to offer a comprehensive skills development program. The company plans to certify 10,000 HCLTech engineers and architects in advanced AI technologies. This program will provide training, certification opportunities, and exclusive resources and tools to employees.

Furthermore, HCLTech aims to accelerate its digital transformation by adopting Microsoft 365 and Viva Copilot capabilities. The company believes this will upgrade its business processes, boost employee engagement and productivity. HCLTech’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft and other companies will pave the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.