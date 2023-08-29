Hawk Ops; Out Now in Fort Solis

Today, NVIDIA shared some DLSS 3 news for GeForce RTX 40 Series owners. The Frame Generation component of DLSS will be added to Project Mugen, the newly announced gorgeous open world anime roleplaying game in development at a Chinese studio called ThunderFire on behalf of NetEase Games. Project Mugen currently has no release date, but when it launches, it’ll support Frame Generation on PC.

DLSS 3 is also coming to Delta Force: Hawk Ops on day one. Delta Force: Hawk Ops was unveiled during Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, marking the return of the tactical shooter series fourteen years after NovaLogic’s Delta Force: Xtreme 2.

This new installment is in development at Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group, the studio known for global hits like Honor of Kings, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Pokémon UNITE, as well as the upcoming Honor of Kings: World, a Monster Hunter mobile game, and an experience co-developed with Xbox Game Studios. Delta Force: Hawk Ops will be available at a currently unannounced date as a cross-platform game on PC, consoles, and mobile devices. Fans can expect three main game modes: a campaign titled Black Hawk Down that returns to the infamous Mogadishu battle from the movie, featuring both the movie characters and their likenesses and the officially licensed remaster of 2003’s Delta Force: Black Hawk Down video game; a PvPvE Extraction Mode titled Hazard Operations; and a large-scale PvP mode titled Havoc Warfare featuring a massive map and military vehicles such as tanks and helicopters.

There’s also a new DLSS 3 game out now: Fort Solis, the single player sci-fi horror adventure game released last week by Fallen Leaf, Black Drakkar Gamer, and Dear Villagers. Featuring performances by renowned actors like Troy Baker, Roger Clark, and Julia Clarke, Fort Solis is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and takes advantage of its Lumen lighting system, not to mention NVIDIA’s Audio2Face AI technology to craft facial animations from audio files. NVIDIA claims a 2.9X performance uplift from DLSS 3 in Fort Solis when playing at 4K and max settings.

The next games to get DLSS 3 support should be Nexon’s The First Descendant and Warhaven. The former will begin its crossplay beta with Frame Generation on September 19th, while the latter is set to launch on Steam Early Access two days later.

As always, NVIDIA also provided updates on the latest released DLSS 2 (Super Resolution) games:

F1 Manager 2023 is available today with DLSS 2

SPRAWL is available now with DLSS 2 and DLAA

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is available now with DLSS 2

Lunacy: Saint Rhodes is available now with DLSS 2