Hawaiian Homes Lands Face Sudden Loss Of Phone, Internet Service

(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is urging customers of Sandwich Isles Communications to switch phone and internet service providers to avoid a loss of telecommunications services.

From a DHHL news release issued on Friday, May 24:

Today, up to 1,500 households and businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands are facing a sudden loss of phone and/or internet service provided by Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC). Affected parties are located throughout the state and include many households in remote communities. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) urges any beneficiaries who receive service from SIC to immediately switch their service to another provider to avoid interruption of their phone and/or internet service.

DHHL says residential customers “should contact alternative service providers to determine if service is available at their address”, such as:

DHHL says additional resources and ongoing updates are available at the department’s Broadband Program webpage, including information on eligibility for government programs offering free and low-cost residential service, and information for affected businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands.

DHHL says Sandwich Isles Communications “is a private company that is required to provide reliable telecommunications service on Hawaiian Home Lands. The company is facing foreclosure by the federal government due to nonpayment of a major loan. DHHL is working to ensure minimal disruption to affected beneficiaries.”