‘Haunting in Venice’ Gets Advanced Screenings With IMAX & Alamo Drafthouse

The Big Picture A Haunting in Venice will be screened early in select US cities, giving fans a chance to see Kenneth Branagh’s portrayal of Hercule Poirot in a new mystery with a supernatural twist.

Fans can enjoy the thriller on the big IMAX screen, with select locations offering a catered pre-reception and collectible poster.

Alamo Drafthouse venues will also host screenings, with attendees getting the opportunity to participate in an interactive murder mystery experience before the film.





As the release date for A Haunting in Venice swiftly approaches, 20th Century Studios has announced that Kenneth Branagh‘s sequel will be screened early across select cities in the United States thanks to a special event with IMAX and Alamo Drafthouse. The filmmaker will once again star as Agatha Christie‘s famous detective, Hercule Poirot, in a new mystery that will mix the character’s realistic skills for research with a supernatural context. On September 9, select cities will get the opportunity to watch the film ahead of the wide release of the project, scheduled for September 15. Fans hoping to see the thriller on the biggest screen possible can grab tickets for IMAX theatre locations including AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, NY), Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA), AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, KS), Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, WA), & Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, CA). Early IMAX screenings will include a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectible poster.

Alamo Drafthouse venues will also be involved with the upcoming event, setting the stage for the release of the third chapter in Branagh’s version of Poirot’s career. You can grab tickets to see the film at the following locations: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, TX), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY), Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, DC), and Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, IL). Lucky fans who are able to attend an Alamo Drafthouse screening will be able to participate in an interactive murder mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings.

If you aren’t in one of the above cities you may still have a chance to see A Haunting In Venice early on September 13 as over 100 early access screenings will take place in IMAX and other premium formats. These screenings will feature exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy. Check for screenings in your area and grab your tickets here.

Image via 20th Century





See Poirot’s Biggest Case on the Biggest Screen

After solving a mystery aboard a particular train and tracking down a murderer through Egypt, Hercule Poirot will head to Italy for the darkest case he’s ever encountered by this point. While the character believes himself to already be retired, he will need to step back into the game when a guest at a séance he was a part of turns out to be killed, with the rest of the attendants immediately becoming prime suspects for the crime.

The supporting cast of the movie in charge of portraying the suspects will be stellar, with Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, and Camille Cottin joining the franchise for the first time. Poirot has always worked in cases where he has felt like he had control over what was happening, using logic and intelligence to guide the next step in his crusade. However, A Haunting in Venice will make sure he steps outside of his comfort zone, with the mysterious air of the night inclining him to believe that something beyond a regular murder is at play. The famous detective might not be able to walk away unharmed from this one.

Before he heads to Italy, Branagh’s version of Christie’s protagonist made his debut in Murder on the Orient Express, where he was trapped in a moving transport for the entirety of his research. With multiple suspects and limited space, Poirot had to stay alert before the killer could stop him. A few years later, Death on the Nile marked the detective’s second outing, establishing that Branagh would try to assemble the best supporting casts he could every time he was given the chance to come back to Poirot’s world.

See a new clip from A Haunting in Venice down below before it comes to select theaters on September 9 before its official release on September 15.