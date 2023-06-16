Hasbro Announces New Custom Monopoly Game in Celebration of Their Centennial Anniversary

Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: board games, hasbro, monopoly, Tabletop, WS Game Company

WS Game Company and Hasbro collaborate on a special edition of Monopoly to commemorate an important milestone in the company’s history.

WS Game Company, in partnership with Hasbro, introduces the Monopoly: Hasbro 100th Anniversary Edition. This unique version incorporates various properties from the company’s history and comes in a teal tin box adorned with a 100th Anniversary logo. The game is currently available for purchase at a price of $50.









“Encapsulated in an embossed unique collectible tin box, the board, components, and packaging highlight Hasbro’s most acclaimed brands, including Transformers, Peppa Pig, Magic: The Gathering, My Little Pony, NERF, and Cranium, which are all also celebrating anniversaries in the next year. The game’s premium features include the following.” Custom tokens, houses, and hotels that feature Hasbro’s most iconic characters and brands, such as Potato Head, Play-Doh, TONKA, and more.

Custom game board and components featuring 90 Hasbro brands.

Collectible tin packaging with integrated storage to provide a premium game experience, as well as a checklist for players to identify all the included brands.

















“Thank you to our partners at Hasbro for entrusting us with the creative development and manufacturing of significant milestone games,” said Kerry Addis, Vice President of Product Development, WS Game Company. “Hasbro has seamlessly enthralled generation after generation with its fun-loving characters, games and brands. This limited-edition Monopoly celebrates their centennial and beautifully captures just a handful of their most impactful brands over the years.”

“As we celebrate 100 years, Hasbro remains guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. Monopoly has long reigned as the world’s most popular board game, so it just felt fitting for us to collaborate with WS Game Company on a truly special edition highlighting our iconic portfolio of brands and characters,” said Adam Biehl, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Hasbro Gaming. “The Monopoly: Hasbro 100th Anniversary Edition is truly a love letter to our fans. There are easter eggs that we’ve sprinkled in throughout the game for eagle-eyed fans to find – see if you can count all 90 brands on the board!”

