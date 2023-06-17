Harold Perrineau Portrayed One of the Finest Antagonists on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

When discussing Sons of Anarchy, it’s evident that the FX series excelled at creating conflict throughout its seven-season run. As a show centered around morally ambiguous “heroes,” the responsibility falls on the writers to craft compelling antagonists that divert our attention from the illicit activities of characters like Jax Teller (portrayed by Charlie Hunnam). The longevity of Sons of Anarchy is undoubtedly attributed to the quality of its villains. From the likes of August Marks (played by Billy Brown) to Gaalen O’Shay (portrayed by Timothy V. Murphy), the series introduced a plethora of adversaries to oppose SAMCRO. However, Damon Pope, expertly portrayed by Harold Perrineau, indisputably sets the bar as the most formidable character to grace the Sons of Anarchy universe.

Despite his limited screen time, which mostly occurs in Season 5, Pope leaves an indelible impact on both the motorcycle club and the series as a whole. As a drug kingpin and influential leader based in Oakland, Pope possesses a vast array of resources at his disposal. Financial power and the backing of the One-Niners allow him to unleash terror upon the Sons. Pope’s introduction follows Tig’s (Kim Coates) accidental killing of his daughter during an attempt to eliminate the leader of the One-Niners, Laroy Wayne (Tory Kittles). This sets in motion Pope’s vengeful crusade, which he relentlessly pursues until he achieves retribution against the Sons. Perrineau’s masterful portrayal allows Pope’s composed and collected nature to enhance his intimidating presence. Despite the raging emotions surging within him, Pope remains eerily calm, a characteristic well-documented in Perrineau’s previous roles on From and Lost. By channeling this cool-headedness, Perrineau magnifies the level of menace Pope brings to the series.

One of Pope’s most malevolent acts involves the kidnapping of Tig’s daughter. Placing her in a pit located in the rail yard, where he lures Tig under false pretenses, Pope deprives his captive of hope as he flicks his cigar into the gasoline-filled pit, engulfing Tig’s daughter in flames. This scene stands out among the most brutal and disturbing moments throughout the seven seasons of the show. Pope, however, doesn’t stop there.

In the world of Sons of Anarchy, happy endings are a rarity. Life within the motorcycle club is characterized by an unrelenting darkness. Perrineau’s performance exudes a certain swagger that convincingly portrays Pope’s true evil. One of Pope’s final acts involves framing Tig, Jax, and Chibs (played by Tommy Flanagan) for the murder of his daughter, leading to their incarceration. Meanwhile, a grief-stricken Opie (Ryan Hurst) willingly assaults a guard to accompany his brothers into the treacherous prison. Pope seizes his opportunity, presenting a sadistic offer to a powerless Jax. In exchange for the release of the Sons, Pope demands the death of one member. This cruel proposition exposes Pope’s dangerous nature. Jax attempts to defuse the situation but realizes there is no viable solution. He prepares to sacrifice himself, only to be preempted by Opie, who knowingly assaults a guard, ensuring it will be him who pays the ultimate price. Tied up and outnumbered, Opie endures a merciless beating while his friends witness the horrific scene unfold. Pope achieves his desired vengeance in chillingly savage fashion.

Following Pope’s heinous deal, the writers utilize his eighth and final episode, which coincides with the Season 5 finale, to provide a fitting resolution to the Sons’ torment. As the orchestrator of their tribulations, Tig becomes the final sacrifice Jax offers to Pope, bringing an end to the war. Jax surrenders Tig to Pope, but upon being left alone together, Jax and Tig disarm Pope, allowing Tig to exact revenge by shooting him. This act truly vindicates Tig and provides closure for the pain inflicted upon him by Pope, namely the immolation of his daughter. Pope’s reign of terror comes to a definitive conclusion, but not before making an indelible mark on the show.

Pope’s arrival resulted in the demise of a beloved character and shattered everything Tig had held dear regarding his relationship with his daughter. Perrineau’s menacing portrayal solidifies his position as the ultimate villain in the Sons of Anarchy franchise. Even with the addition of Mayans M.C.’s five seasons, no villain has managed to surpass the height set by Perrineau’s performance. This role departed from Perrineau’s usual repertoire, showcasing a darker and more sinister side of his acting abilities. Nevertheless, he expertly tackled the character, utilizing his trademark calmness and aura to depict a conniving individual capable of acting selfishly while remaining undetected by those he harmed. All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy can be streamed on Hulu.





