Guillermo’s Transformation into a Vampire is Complete

The highly anticipated fifth season of FX’s hit show, What We Do in the Shadows, is set to premiere this July. Fans can expect even more wild and entertaining adventures as the vampires and Guillermo embark on new endeavors. The official trailer, released by FX, gives viewers a glimpse of what’s to come.

The trailer immediately addresses the cliffhanger from Season 4: Did Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) really become a vampire? The answer seems to be yes, but it’s not going quite as he expected. However, he’s putting in his best effort (thanks to Laszlo). Meanwhile, Colin (Mark Proksch) is moving on to bigger and better things by running for Comptroller and draining the energy out of town. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is pursuing a goal that has taken centuries to achieve, and there’s more to it than meets the eye. The trailer is filled with vampiric chaos as the group goes about their daily lives.

What Is What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 About?

Guillermo’s transformation from human familiar to vampire puts a strain on his relationship with Nandor. This is further intensified by Guillermo spending more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Laszlo’s quest to unravel the mystery behind Guillermo’s changes. Nadja starts experiencing the effects of a previously undiagnosed hex, shedding light on her pursuits teased in the trailer. She also reconnects with a family from the Old Country, but whether it’s her own remains a mystery. Colin’s foray into politics takes center stage, and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) joins the group, trying to find her place among the vampires.

What We Do in the Shadows is a TV adaptation of the mockumentary film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The show follows a group of vampires who have lived together for centuries with the goal of conquering Staten Island. Since its debut in 2019, it has gained popularity among both critics and viewers. FX renewed the show for two more seasons ahead of the fourth season, bringing the total confirmed seasons to six. Season 6 is expected to premiere in 2024. The show is executive produced by Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush, with FX Productions handling production.

The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on Thursday, July 13th at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Watch the exciting trailer below: