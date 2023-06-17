Guide to Diablo 4 Gems: Stat Descriptions and Unlocking the Jeweler

What is the purpose of Diablo 4 gems? These valuable items can be added to your gear to enhance defensive, offensive, or resistance stats, depending on the specific piece of equipment. Sockets can be found on armor, jewelry, and weapons, and you can insert gems into these sockets with the help of a jeweler in most villages.

In Diablo 4, gems can be obtained by crafting or finding them in the open world from chests and ore. Once acquired, you can combine them with the assistance of a Diablo 4 jeweler to create more powerful and upgraded versions. It is recommended to collect as many gems as possible. If you’re looking for guidance on Diablo 4 classes and the best builds for each of them, check out our comprehensive Diablo 4 classes hub.

A comprehensive list of Diablo 4 gems

Diablo 4 features seven types of gems: Skulls, Amethyst, Diamond, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz. Each gem provides distinct benefits based on its tier and rarity. To craft superior-quality gems, you need to combine three gems of the same tier and pay a certain amount of gold. This guide will be updated with information on all the gems as we discover more in this exciting RPG experience.

Gem Armor Stat Weapon Stat Jewelry Stat Crude Skull 3.0% Healing Received 2 Life on Kill +75 Armor Chipped Skull 3.5% Healing Received 5 Life on Kill +125 Armor Crude Amethyst 4.0% Damage Over Time Reduction +4.0% Damage Over Time 11.5% Shadow Resistance Chipped Amethyst 5.0% Damage Over Time Reduction +5.0% Damage Over Time 14.3% Shadow Resistance Crude Diamond +3.0% Barrier Generation +7.0% Ultimate Skill Damage 4.0% Resistance to All Elements Chipped Diamond +3.5% Barrier Generation +9.0% Ultimate Skill Damage 5.1% Resistance to All Elements Crude Emerald 12 Thorns +6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 11.5% Poison Resistance Chipped Emerald 28 Thorns +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies 14.3% Poison Resistance Crude Ruby 2.0% Maximum Life +12.0% Overpower Damage 11.5% Fire Resistance Chipped Ruby 2.5% Maximum Life +15.0% Overpower Damage 14.3%Fire Resistance Crude Sapphire 1% Damage Reduction while Fortified +6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 11.5% Cold Resistance Chipped Sapphire 1.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified +7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies 14.3% Cold Resistance Crude Topaz 6.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired +10% Basic Skill Damage 11.5% Lightning Resistance Chipped Topaz 7.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired +12.5% Basic Skill Damage 14.3% Lightning Resistance

How to create gems in Diablo 4

To craft gems in Diablo 4, you need to gather crude crystals and skulls throughout Sanctuary and combine them into higher-tier gems with the help of a jeweler. Raw gems can be obtained by destroying ore veins. While gems can be dropped from any ore vein, there is a higher chance to find them in rare Glittering Ore Veins. You may also discover gems in chests.

To craft Combine Level Required Chipped Skull 3x Crude Skull 20 Chipped Amethyst 3x Crude Amethyst 20 Chipped Diamond 3x Crude Diamond 20 Chipped Emerald 3x Crude Emerald 20 Chipped Ruby 3x Crude Ruby 20 Chipped Sapphire 3x Crude Sapphire 20 Chipped Topaz 3x Crude Topaz 20 Skull 3x Chipped Skull 40 Amethyst 3x Chipped Amethyst 40 Diamond 3x Chipped Diamond 40 Emerald 3x Chipped Emerald 40 Ruby 3x Chipped Ruby 40 Sapphire 3x Chipped Sapphire 40 Topaz 3x Chipped Topaz 40

If you acquire a Scattered Prism dropped by specific world bosses in Diablo 4, you can add additional sockets to your gear. These sockets allow you to apply multiple gems, resulting in enhanced buffs and benefits.

Unlocking the Diablo 4 jeweler

Upon reaching level 20, you will trigger the priority quest “Gem Crafting”, which unlocks Kratia, the Diablo 4 jeweler, in Kyovashad. After completing this quest, you will be able to interact with jewelers in various villages throughout Sanctuary. You can check if a town has a jeweler by hovering over the waypoint in your Diablo 4 map and looking for the gem icon.

That concludes our guide on Diablo 4 gems. We will regularly update this guide as we progress through the game. If you’re seeking other ways to become a formidable demon slayer in Sanctuary, our Diablo 4 Necromancer build and Diablo 4 Barbarian build guides will help you get up to speed. And don’t forget to check out our insights on the best weapons in the game.