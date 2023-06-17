Guide to Diablo 4 Gems: Stat Descriptions and Unlocking the Jeweler

What is the purpose of Diablo 4 gems? These valuable items can be added to your gear to enhance defensive, offensive, or resistance stats, depending on the specific piece of equipment. Sockets can be found on armor, jewelry, and weapons, and you can insert gems into these sockets with the help of a jeweler in most villages.
In Diablo 4, gems can be obtained by crafting or finding them in the open world from chests and ore. Once acquired, you can combine them with the assistance of a Diablo 4 jeweler to create more powerful and upgraded versions. It is recommended to collect as many gems as possible. If you’re looking for guidance on Diablo 4 classes and the best builds for each of them, check out our comprehensive Diablo 4 classes hub.
A comprehensive list of Diablo 4 gems
Diablo 4 features seven types of gems: Skulls, Amethyst, Diamond, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Topaz. Each gem provides distinct benefits based on its tier and rarity. To craft superior-quality gems, you need to combine three gems of the same tier and pay a certain amount of gold. This guide will be updated with information on all the gems as we discover more in this exciting RPG experience.
|Gem
|Armor Stat
|Weapon Stat
|Jewelry Stat
|Crude Skull
|3.0% Healing Received
|2 Life on Kill
|+75 Armor
|Chipped Skull
|3.5% Healing Received
|5 Life on Kill
|+125 Armor
|Crude Amethyst
|4.0% Damage Over Time Reduction
|+4.0% Damage Over Time
|11.5% Shadow Resistance
|Chipped Amethyst
|5.0% Damage Over Time Reduction
|+5.0% Damage Over Time
|14.3% Shadow Resistance
|Crude Diamond
|+3.0% Barrier Generation
|+7.0% Ultimate Skill Damage
|4.0% Resistance to All Elements
|Chipped Diamond
|+3.5% Barrier Generation
|+9.0% Ultimate Skill Damage
|5.1% Resistance to All Elements
|Crude Emerald
|12 Thorns
|+6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|11.5% Poison Resistance
|Chipped Emerald
|28 Thorns
|+7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable Enemies
|14.3% Poison Resistance
|Crude Ruby
|2.0% Maximum Life
|+12.0% Overpower Damage
|11.5% Fire Resistance
|Chipped Ruby
|2.5% Maximum Life
|+15.0% Overpower Damage
|14.3%Fire Resistance
|Crude Sapphire
|1% Damage Reduction while Fortified
|+6.0% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|11.5% Cold Resistance
|Chipped Sapphire
|1.5% Damage Reduction while Fortified
|+7.5% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
|14.3% Cold Resistance
|Crude Topaz
|6.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired
|+10% Basic Skill Damage
|11.5% Lightning Resistance
|Chipped Topaz
|7.0% Damage Reduction while Control Impaired
|+12.5% Basic Skill Damage
|14.3% Lightning Resistance
How to create gems in Diablo 4
To craft gems in Diablo 4, you need to gather crude crystals and skulls throughout Sanctuary and combine them into higher-tier gems with the help of a jeweler. Raw gems can be obtained by destroying ore veins. While gems can be dropped from any ore vein, there is a higher chance to find them in rare Glittering Ore Veins. You may also discover gems in chests.
|To craft
|Combine
|Level Required
|Chipped Skull
|3x Crude Skull
|20
|Chipped Amethyst
|3x Crude Amethyst
|20
|Chipped Diamond
|3x Crude Diamond
|20
|Chipped Emerald
|3x Crude Emerald
|20
|Chipped Ruby
|3x Crude Ruby
|20
|Chipped Sapphire
|3x Crude Sapphire
|20
|Chipped Topaz
|3x Crude Topaz
|20
|Skull
|3x Chipped Skull
|40
|Amethyst
|3x Chipped Amethyst
|40
|Diamond
|3x Chipped Diamond
|40
|Emerald
|3x Chipped Emerald
|40
|Ruby
|3x Chipped Ruby
|40
|Sapphire
|3x Chipped Sapphire
|40
|Topaz
|3x Chipped Topaz
|40
If you acquire a Scattered Prism dropped by specific world bosses in Diablo 4, you can add additional sockets to your gear. These sockets allow you to apply multiple gems, resulting in enhanced buffs and benefits.
Unlocking the Diablo 4 jeweler
Upon reaching level 20, you will trigger the priority quest “Gem Crafting”, which unlocks Kratia, the Diablo 4 jeweler, in Kyovashad. After completing this quest, you will be able to interact with jewelers in various villages throughout Sanctuary. You can check if a town has a jeweler by hovering over the waypoint in your Diablo 4 map and looking for the gem icon.
That concludes our guide on Diablo 4 gems. We will regularly update this guide as we progress through the game. If you’re seeking other ways to become a formidable demon slayer in Sanctuary, our Diablo 4 Necromancer build and Diablo 4 Barbarian build guides will help you get up to speed. And don’t forget to check out our insights on the best weapons in the game.
