Gucci Elevates Synthetic Biology

What if microbes could transform industrial waste into sustainable fragrance? LanzaTech’s carbon-captured ethanol, derived from carbon monoxide waste, makes it possible. The perfume, called Where My Heart Beats, was developed for Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden Collection. Floral aromas of peony and violet are a far cry from its smokestack origins. LanzaTech’s CEO Jennifer Holmgren will discuss the company’s vision for a net-zero future at the SynBioBeta conference. The company uses Clostridium autoethanogenum, a microbe that converts carbon monoxide into ethanol, to produce industrial-scale carbon-captured ethanol. LanzaTech’s ethanol offsets water used in traditional perfume manufacturing and is also used to make sustainable aviation fuel produced by LanzaJet.





