GTFO Unveils Game-Changing Update: Rundown 5.0

10 Chambers has released a new update for GTFO, as Rundown 5.0 adds a ton of content in the biggest update for the game so far.

Indie game developer and publisher 10 Chambers has just launched the latest update for their critically acclaimed cooperative shooter GTFO. This update, called ALT://Rundown 5.0 – Rebirth, introduces a massive amount of new content, surpassing any previous updates for the game. Over the course of its development, GTFO has evolved in unexpected ways, and Rundown 5.0 reflects the game's transformation. With this update, players now have access to 58 new expeditions to explore and conquer with their friends. The trailer alone showcases the intensity and terror of this update, making it the scariest and most thrilling update yet. Only those with nerves of steel can handle the challenge. Read on for more details from the game's development team.









“The free update adds 13 new expeditions to GTFO, bringing the total up to 58 expeditions to play through together with your friends. ALT://Rundown 5.0 – Rebirth is now available and marks the latest significant addition to this highly acclaimed cooperative shooter. The intense trailer for GTFO’s ALT://Rundown 5.0 – Rebirth showcases the prisoners’ descent into the depths of the underground, where they face intense firefights and encounter terrifying monsters lurking in the darkness. Survival remains far from guaranteed as players navigate through this latest installment of GTFO’s post-launch updates.”

“In this year alone, we have delivered three major free updates for GTFO, expanding its content and uncovering the mysteries of the underground world. With the Rundown 5.0 update, the prisoners will venture even deeper into the Complex, where they will have the opportunity to discover records shedding light on their identities and histories,” says Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. “The quest to uncover the truth of their existence continues.”

