Grubb Reports PlayStation Showcase Scheduled for Week of May 25th Air Date

The whirlwind of rumors surrounding the next PlayStation Showcase hosted by Sony has come full circle today, with journalist Jeff Grubb revealing a more precise date for the event. Last month, Grubb was the first insider to share that Sony was preparing another showcase to go live before Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest (scheduled for June 8th).

Three days ago, insider and former industry member Shinobi602 said many game developers are ready to present their games on this occasion. Today, VideoGameChronicles owner Andy Robinson confirmed he heard that the PlayStation Showcase would take place between late May and early June.

According to Jeff Grubb’s latest update, Sony will broadcast the stream sometime in the week of May 25th. It’ll be the first of a long series of Summer events:

June 7th – Tribeca Festival (New York)

June 8th – Summer Game Fest (Los Angeles)

June 9/10th – Summer Game Fest Days of Play (Los Angeles)

June 11th – Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct + PC Gaming Show (Los Angeles)

June 12th – Ubisoft Forward (Los Angeles)

June 25th – Summer Games Concert (Los Angeles)

June 27-29th – GDC Showcase

July 20-23rd – San Diego Comic-Con

August 10-13th – QuakeCon (Grapevine)

August 11th – THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

August 23-27th – GamesCom 2023 (Cologne)

September 1-4th – PAX West + Nintendo Live 2023 (Seattle)

September 24-27th – Tokyo Game Show 2023

The PlayStation Showcase may feature some of the biggest reveals of this whole lot. According to rumors, it’ll include the formal unveiling of Sony’s exclusive partnership with KONAMI on games like Silent Hill, the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake, and possibly Castlevania.

It’s a safe bet that Sony will want to show off their biggest exclusive scheduled later in the year, Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, due at some point in September. We don’t know much about the sequel yet except that Peter Parkes, Miles Morales, and Venom will all be featured in the story.

The PlayStation Showcase could also be the right time to finally pull the veil on Naughty Dog’s long-awaited The Last of Us standalone multiplayer game. Fans expected to find an expanded version of the first game’s Factions mode in The Last of Us Part II, but Naughty Dog had much more ambitious plans. The multiplayer game has been described as the biggest game ever made by the Californian studio, and Neil Druckmann himself confirmed fans would get a lot of information later this year.

With the HBO show breaking viewership records, the multiplayer game’s potential is remarkable, to say the least.