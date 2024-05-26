Greater Bay Area’s first large-scale fully liquid-cooled intelligent computing center completed

By applying new technologies such as liquid cooling and artificial intelligence, this data center aims to meet the Greater Bay Area’s need for real-time computing power and to enhance the computing coordinate ability across different regions.

The first phase of the project, with the investment of 3.2 billion yuan (about 451 million U.S. dollars), covers 98 mu (about 6.53 hectares) and can offer 15,000 petaflops of computing power service.

The center is one of eight hub nodes of the national integrated computing power network. As the first large-scale fully liquid-cooled intelligent computing center in the Greater Bay Area, the project is a key part of the national “Eastern Data, Western Computing” initiative in the region.

Readjustment of China’s real estate policies has rekindled desires of many house purchasers who are granted with lower loan rates and downsized down payment ratio, stimulating their market expectations for the country’s housing market.

Last Friday, Chinese authorities unveiled a slate of highly anticipated policies aimed at bolstering the property market. These include lowering the minimum down payment ratios for individuals’ commercial housing mortgages to 15 percent for first-home purchases and 25 percent for used housing purchases; and the abolishment of the floor level of commercial mortgage rates for first and second homes across the country.

The country has also decided to establish a 300-billion-yuan (about 42.19 billion U.S. dollars) relending facility for the government-subsidized housing project. Local state-owned enterprises are encouraged to use the funds to buy reasonably-priced commercial homes that have completed construction and turn them into affordable housing.

In a real estate office in Beijing, a salesperson said that they had seen an uptick in inquiries from prospective homebuyers following the city’s relaxation of home purchase restrictions in areas outside the fifth ring road. After the new policies were introduced on May 17, the number of customers making inquiries increased.

“In the past, customers just came to look, but seldom made purchase decision. With new policies in place, the chances for purchase decision-making amplified,” said Tan Xiaochen, the real estate agent.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,032 new homes were sold in Beijing since the beginning of May, which is roughly on par with the 2,048 homes sold during the same period in the previous month.

However, many real estate agents said that the more significant change in the market has been a dramatic increase in buyer expectations, rather than just the sales volume itself.

“I want to replace my apartment with one in the suburban area, but I couldn’t buy one because of the policy restrictions. With new policies in place, I want to take a look,” said Zhang Yufang, a Beijing resident.

“I think the new policy is an encouraging news for the homebuyers, stirring their growing confidence for future home purchases,” said Song Wei, another Beijing resident.

Compared with the new housing market, the market for second-hand homes in Beijing is seeing more vigorous thanks to the policies.

“This year, the government’s policy is favorable. I want to take the chance and if I find a suitable one, I’m inclined to buy one,” said Zhao, a Beijing resident.

As of May 20, the number of second-hand home contracts signed by Beijing’s largest intermediaries increased by nearly 26 percent from the same period last month, with transaction volume in areas outside the fifth ring road rising by nearly 33 percent.

“I think the whole market is relatively active. From communicating with our clients, we feel recovering expectations among customers, which display their full-blown confidence in the future housing market,” said Wu Junyu, manager of a real estate agency.

Industry insiders said that in addition to relaxing the home purchase restrictions outside Beijing’s fifth ring road, the city only reduced the housing provident fund interest rate. Other policies will depend on further detailed regulations. Therefore, the current impact on the market is limited, and further developments need to be closely monitored.





