Government says El Niño, not avian flu, responsible for deaths of hundreds of birds in Mexico

Earlier this year, an alarming discovery was made along Mexico’s Pacific coast as hundreds of birds were found dead. Initially, experts believed avian flu to be the cause of this mass die-off.
However, the Mexican government released a statement on Thursday, revealing that the deaths were not due to the flu but rather the warming Pacific ocean currents linked to El Niño.
The Agriculture Department of Mexico explained that tests conducted on the deceased birds showed signs of starvation, which could be attributed to the warm surface water caused by El Niño. As a result, fish were driven to deeper, colder waters, making it difficult for the birds to find food.
The majority of the deceased birds belonged to species such as Sooty Shearwaters, seagulls, and pelicans, and their bodies were discovered across various states, from Chiapas to Baja California.
Autopsies performed by veterinarians and specialized biologists confirmed that the cause of death was indeed starvation. The department stated, “The most likely reason for this epidemic event is the warming of the Pacific waters due to the meteorological effect of El Niño, which forces fish to seek colder, deeper waters, impeding sea birds from catching prey.”
El Niño is a temporary and periodic natural phenomenon characterized by the warming of specific parts of the Pacific, leading to global shifts in weather patterns.
In May, Michelle L’Heureux, a climate scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, mentioned that El Niño had formed earlier in the year compared to usual, indicating potential strength.
