Google’s New Pixel Fold Competes Against Samsung, Offering an Irresistible Freebie.

Google has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated Pixel Fold smartphone, featuring a unique design that opens like a book to reveal a 7.6-inch 120Hz display, providing a spacious screen for tasks like browsing the web or streaming video. When closed, the phone features a 5.6-inch cover screen that functions as a regular smartphone for quick tasks like sending messages or checking scores.

Competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, the Pixel Fold allures customers with a pre-order promotion, offering a complimentary Pixel Watch wearable valued at £339. However, with a price tag of £1,749, the phone’s cost may be prohibitive for some.

Besides the innovative design, the Pixel Fold features a triple-lens camera system on the rear, offering photography tools like Super Res Zoom, Night Sight, and Portrait mode. The phone also sports imaging software like the Magic Eraser, which can erase unwanted objects, and Photo Unblur, which sharpens photos after they’ve been captured.

Additional features include an IPX8 rating for water resistance, improved multitasking, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, and a large battery that can be fast charged wirelessly with an impressive 72-hour life with Extreme Battery Saver.

The Pixel Fold is now available for pre-order, with shipping set for next month.