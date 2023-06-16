Google’s Internal Alert: Concerns Arise as Chatbots Pose Potential Risks

Despite Alphabet, Google’s parent company, aggressively expanding its presence in the AI chatbot market, it has cautioned its employees about the potential dangers of these chatbots. According to a Reuters report, Alphabet has advised its employees against sharing confidential information with AI chatbots and has warned its engineers to avoid using computer code directly generated by chatbots. This security measure mirrors the concerns raised by numerous companies and organizations regarding the use of publicly accessible chat programs.

There are two reasons behind these security precautions. Firstly, human reviewers who power chatbots like ChatGPT have the ability to read sensitive data shared through these chat programs. Secondly, researchers have discovered that AI can replicate absorbed data, potentially leading to data leaks. Google has stated its commitment to transparency regarding the limitations of its technology.

Despite this cautionary approach, Google has been launching its own chatbot, Google Bard, in 180 countries and over 40 languages. The company has invested billions of dollars in this technology, along with generating revenue from AI programs through advertising and cloud services. Additionally, Google has been expanding its AI toolset to include other products such as Maps and Lens, despite reservations among some leaders about internal security challenges.

The Duality of Google

Google’s attempt to have it both ways is driven by the desire to avoid any potential business harm. Given its significant investment in AI chatbots, any major controversy or security breach could result in substantial financial losses for the tech giant.

Other companies have also established similar standards for employee interactions with chatbot AI while on the job. Samsung, Amazon, and Deutsche Bank, as confirmed by Reuters, are among them. Apple has reportedly implemented similar measures without providing official confirmation.

In fact, Samsung has completely banned the use of ChatGPT and other generative AI in the workplace. This decision comes after the company experienced three incidents of employees leaking sensitive information via ChatGPT earlier in 2023. As the chatbot retains entered data, Samsung’s internal trade secrets are now in the possession of OpenAI, posing significant damage to the company.

While it may appear hypocritical, there are valid reasons why Google and other companies exercise caution with AI chatbots internally. However, it would be beneficial if this same level of caution extended to the rapid development and public promotion of such technologies.