Google’s Internal Alert: Concerns Arise as Chatbots Pose Potential Risks

by
Despite Alphabet, Google’s parent company, aggressively expanding its presence in the AI chatbot market, it has cautioned its employees about the potential dangers of these chatbots. According to a Reuters report, Alphabet has advised its employees against sharing confidential information with AI chatbots and has warned its engineers to avoid using computer code directly generated by chatbots. This security measure mirrors the concerns raised by numerous companies and organizations regarding the use of publicly accessible chat programs.

