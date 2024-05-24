Google Wallet adds 25 new US banks to its support list

Google Wallet is a safe, secure, and convenient way for Android users to store and use their banking cards, passes, keys, tickets, and IDs. Apart from advanced new features, like an option to add passes and tickets directly from photos, availability on Wear OS, and an option to automatically add passes and tickets from Gmail confirmation emails, the platform constantly adds support for new banks.







This year alone, Google Wallet has gained support for more than 30 new banks each month, with more than 140 new banks added since January 2024 in total, allowing a wider range of US users to utilize the platform’s convenience for contactless payments.





Related Google Wallet now lets you add passes and tickets from photos Adding tickets and membership cards to Google Wallet just got easier

Google Wallet is now expanding its support reach in the US again, and we’ve found 25 new banks added to the Google Wallet support page:

Achieve Financial Credit Union (CT)

American Community Bank

APS Bank PLC

Blue Coast Federal Credit Union

Cendera Bank National Association

Centex Citizens CU

Excite Credit Union (CA)

Feliciana Federal Credit Union

Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan Association

First State Bank (IA)

First State Bank of Dongola (IL)

Friends & Family Credit Union

Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union

Greater Wayne Community Federal Credit Union

Heartland Credit Union (WI)

Hello Credit Union (FL)

Kindred State Bank (ND)

Metro Credit Union (MO)

State Bank of Texas

Stockman Bank of Montana

Texas Heritage Bank

The Citizens Bank (KY)

The Dolores State Bank (CO)

True Community Credit Union

Wexford Community Credit Union





It’s worth noting that support for these banks might not be instantaneous, likely due to a phased rollout, or slow support/integration from the bank’s end. You should ensure that your Google Wallet app is updated to the latest version to benefit from the newly-supported banks. If supported, adding your card to the Google Wallet app is a seamless process. You can visit the Google Wallet Help page for a full list of the supported banks





Google Wallet is taking center stage

Related The Google Pay app is shutting down in the US The app will be killed in favor of Google Wallet in June

Elsewhere, Google is sunsetting its Google Pay app, effective June 4, 2024, and focusing on Google Wallet. Google Pay is now only available on the web as the company’s online payments platform in the US. By consolidating the two applications into a single one, the tech giant aims to offer a streamlined experience for users.





Google says that user information, including forms of payment, passes, tickets, or other items you added to Google Pay will automatically be available in Google Wallet. However, users will need to transfer out any funds that they added to their Google Pay balance before June 4.