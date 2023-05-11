Google to Incorporate AI-Generated Images, Emojis, and Cinematic Wallpapers into its Platform.

During Google I/O, the company unveiled new generative AI, custom emoji, and cinematic wallpapers for Android devices.

Generative AI wallpapers will be available in the fall, while emoji and cinematic wallpapers will roll out next month.

The cinematic option lets users choose a photo for their wallpaper and watch it come to life with motion tilts as the photo pops off the screen.

The expansion to the lock screen lets users customize their clock’s appearance and add shortcuts to make Android devices more accessible and customizable from the moment of interaction.

With Emoji wallpaper, users can mix and match emojis, colors, and patterns on their wallpapers. AI-generated backgrounds will provide users with wallpaper designs based on given prompts.

