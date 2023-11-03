Google Pixel 8 Pro Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant: Check Bank Offers

Google Pixel 8 Pro was launched in India on October 4 at the company’s Made by Google 2023 event. It went on sale, alongside Google Pixel 8, on October 12. At the time of the debut last month, the company released the Pro variant in a single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which was priced at Rs. 1,06,999. The smartphone was available in three colour variants — Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Now, exactly a month later, Google has launched another storage model for the Pixel 8 Pro.

As posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)on X, the company has released a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the smartphone in India. While the Pixel 8 Pro new storage model is priced at Rs. 1,13,999, interested buyers can also avail bank offers. For purchase made through SBI Bank Credit Card, one can get an off of Rs. 9,000, while there is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000.

In India, the new variant of the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes only in Obsidian colour option, unlike the 128GB storage variant that has three choices for colours. It is important to note here that Google Pixel 8 Pro 12GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 1,06,999, bundled with the same bank offers as mentioned above.

In terms of specifications, the handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344×2,992 pixels) screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip.

It houses a triple rear camera unit, led a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. Meanwhile, for selfies, there is a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

