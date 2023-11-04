‘Godzilla Minus One’ Trailer — Japan Is at the Mercy of the Kaiju

The Big Picture Godzilla Minus One marks the return of the iconic monster in Japan after a hiatus since 2018, with the film serving as a reboot of the franchise.

The latest trailer showcases the devastating power of Godzilla, as it wreaks havoc and threatens the fate of Japan.

Fans can anticipate the US red carpet premiere of Godzilla Minus One in Hollywood on November 10, with a chance to win free tickets to the screening.





Humanity has over the centuries, been plagued by periods of terror and suffering. None more recent than World War II, where man’s darkest desires were left to run wild and unchecked. Now, in the aftermath of that conflict, Japan is on the long march to recovery. However, the progress of the island country is halted when the King of Monsters makes its appearance. Ahead of the return of Godzilla to the big screen in all its monstrous glory, Toho Studios via its official X account has released the latest trailer for Godzilla Minus One and it seeks to highlight the devastating power of the iconic creature.

The trailer begins showing the destruction the iconic kaiju is capable of, mangling a military warship with little force. However, its devastating actions soon see massive piles of debris pile up all across Japan while sending citizens fleeing from its menacing presence. The fate of the nation is clearly under threat from this “unknown organism” and as such there is a no holds barred approach to destroying this enemy. However, will their weapons of war prevail or will this monstrous continue to grow stronger as his spiny back protrudes and shines blue for all to see.

When Godzilla Minus One arrives in cinemas, it will mark the 37th installment of the long-running monster franchise. As the titular creature returns to Japan, it serves as the first Toho Godzilla movie to be released since 2018. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the upcoming movie will make its United States debut in December after premiering in Japan today, November 3 just in time for Godzilla Day. While paying homage to past installments, the film will serve as a reboot of the franchise and as Toho have stressed in their publicity moves for the film, the King of Monsters will be tapping into its malicious, obliterating ways as it returns to its original atomic origins.





A Monstrous Opportunity for the U.S Premiere

This trailer is sure to boost interest in the latest monster addition from Toho Studios, and fans can look forward to the US red carpet premiere of Godzilla Minus One in Hollywood on November 10. The premiere begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by a special Q&A with writer-director Yamazaki, alongside lead actor Ryunosuke Kamiki. Ardent fans of the franchise will be happy to note that Collider is offering a chance to win 35 free tickets to attend the screening with details for the upcoming event available here.

Godzilla Minus One stomps into U.S. theaters on December 1, with tickets set to go on sale on November 3. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming film below.