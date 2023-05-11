‘God Is A Bullet’ Trailer Shows Jamie Foxx’s Role In Rectifying A Wrong.

Image via Wayward Entertainment

A new trailer has dropped for the thriller God is a Bullet, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Maika Monroe (It Follows), and Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Ray). The film is based on the novel of same name by Boston Teran, about a law-enforcement father trying to infiltrate a cult and save his abducted daughter.

The trailer is certainly bleak, as Detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) pleads for some understanding from his colleagues after a group of cultists kill his wife and abscond with his daughter. Enter the character of Case Hardin (Monroe), an escapee from the cult who says she can lead the grieving father into their grimy underworld, provided he’s willing to get a lot of tattoos from the so-called Ferryman (Foxx), as well as some tutorials on being a generally scary person.

Hightower (yes, really) really seems to lean into his new persona, hissing the admittedly cool line, “I’ve tasted a lot of blood, lady. And I’m not sure I have a full stomach yet.” You may be thinking: “That probably depends more on what he ate than what he drank.” But then you’re definitely missing how edgy this movie is trying to be.

Behind the camera is writer/director Nick Cassavetes, who previously helmed the beloved The Notebook, a romance film about as far away from this “Seven meets Prisoners” milieu as possible. He also directed 2006’s Alpha Dog, which pairs a little more easily with the footage seen here. Rounding out the cast are Jonathan Tucker (The Virgin Suicides), Karl Glusman (The Neon Demon), and Andrew Dice Clay (Blue Jasmine). The film even makes room for January Jones, even though Don Draper never did.

God is a Bullet is set to release theatrically on June 23, 2023, before beginning a digital rollout sometime in July.