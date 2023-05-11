‘God Is a Bullet’ Trailer: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Vigilant Vengeance

Vengeance is a beast and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is ready to feed it. XYZ Films released the trailer for God Is a Bullet, the first film from Nick Cassavetes since 2015 that sees the Game of Thrones alum playing a detective on a hunt to find his daughter who has been kidnapped by a vicious cult. That same cult also ripped his ex-wife away from him, and the footage shows he has no qualms with putting a bullet in every member’s head if it means saving what’s left of his shattered family.





The trailer opens more like a horror film than a dark action thriller as cult members break into the home of detective Bob Hightower’s (Coster-Waldau) ex-wife, kidnap his daughter, and brutally murder her mother as she tries to run to safety. Hightower is left broken by the tragedy and immensely frustrated by the botched police investigation, but he finds a glimmer of hope in Case Hardin (Maika Monroe), the only female escapee from the cult. He’s willing to do anything and trust anyone if it means getting his daughter back, so he teams up with her despite suspicions surrounding her involvement with the group. For her, this mission is also about finding closure by putting an end to the cult that took her as a child.

God Is a Bullet also stars Jamie Foxx as the Ferryman, a societal outcast who helps Hightower and Hardin with some information on Hightower’s daughter and tattoos to help them get closer to the cult and its leader, Cyrus (Karl Glusman). As they get deeper, however, Hightower doesn’t like what he says. Coster-Waldau plays the flawed, distraught father role well as he discovers that most children are killed by the cult in a ritualistic manner. Whether his daughter is alive or not, he plans on bringing hell to the cult. The final seconds of the trailer show Hightower and Hardin on a righteous rampage as they send demented cultists to the great beyond no matter the danger they face.

God Is a Bullet Has Been a Long Time Coming for Cassavetes

Although he hasn’t released a film for some time and has only recently been attached to an Allman Brothers biopic, Cassavetes has been dying to do God Is a Bullet for years. The film is based on the Edgar Award finalist best-selling book by Boston Teran which pulls from real-life events to craft a twisted





