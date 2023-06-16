Giancarlo Esposito Joins Universal Monsters Film, Adding Mystery & Radio Silence

Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: giancarlo esposito, radio silence, Universal Monsters

Giancarlo Esposito joins the cast of the mysterious Radio Silence Universal Monsters movie. But which monster will be featured?

There are numerous Universal Monsters projects in development, but none have generated as much speculation as the secret project from Radio Silence. Despite the lack of information about the monster it will showcase, we do know most of the cast. Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett, and Melissa Barrera have been confirmed as stars. Deadline reports that Giancarlo Esposito has also joined the project. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo behind the successful revival of the Scream franchise, will direct. The film is set to release on April 19th, 2024.





Which Universal Monster Will Be Involved?

There are more Universal Monsters projects in development than Stephen King adaptations at the moment. Okay, that may not be entirely true, but there’s certainly a lot happening. Ryan Gosling is attached to The Wolfman, directed by Derek Cianfrance. Chloe Zhao’s Dracula film is still in the works, despite rumors of its demise. Paul Feig is working on his mysterious film Dark Army. Julius Avery is writing a new Van Helsing film. And let’s not forget the potential sequel to The Invisible Man from Blumhouse. The Dark Universe may have failed after Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, but it seems like the Universal Monsters are making a comeback with a vengeance. Even though some projects may not do as well, it’s refreshing to see them take risks and try something different.

