Get all the essential details on the newly introduced CrushPoints feature by Happn

French dating app Happn, which made its debut in India in 2017, has introduced an innovative feature called ‘CrushPoints’. This new feature allows users to connect not only through chance encounters but also through their favorite places.

CrushPoints: Availability

CrushPoints is available in 18 countries and over 40 cities, including major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

CrushPoints: How it Works

Happn tracks users based on their geolocation, enabling them to find all the people they have crossed paths with. With CrushPoints, singles can add a selection of their favorite places to their profile, categorized into events, bars, restaurants, sports, culture, and outdoors. This allows them to discover their Crushes’ favorite places and find a mutually preferred location to meet.

Users can find these places either on other users’ profiles or on the Map. They can explore different locations on the Map and find singles who have favorited them, thereby connecting with people who share similar interests. This feature also fosters a real community of Happners, as recommended places will be certified by other singles as trusted locations for arranging a first meeting.

In addition to introducing the CrushPoints feature, Happn has also unveiled a new logo and redesigned app interface. The brand lift showcases a black and white color scheme while using bright colors associated with different moments in life, types of places, or activities to highlight each person’s paths.