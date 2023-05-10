Gerri is a Threat to Roman and He’s Aware of It

Editor’s Note: The following article discusses plot details of ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 7.

Roman Roy’s tenure as co-CEO may be short-lived due to Gerri Kellman’s actions. Throughout the series, Roman has had an unhealthy obsession with Gerri, making unwanted sexual advances and sending explicit photos. Gerri has saved this evidence, and after Roman fires a prominent executive, Joy Palmer, Gerri confronts him and advises walking back the termination. When Roman ignores her and even fires Gerri on the spot, he may have made the first of many bad moves. Gerri subsequently makes a surprise appearance at the Roy siblings’ election tailgate party, where Roman tries to charm her, but Gerri threatens to sue the company and demands compensation. Roman becomes increasingly agitated, and when he finds out that his brother has flip-flopped on his presidential run, he hurls obscenities at Willa and tells Connor he’s a joke and failure. It’s clear that Gerri’s threats have gotten to him, and he’s terrified of the lawsuit. The episode highlights Roman’s toxic behavior and his inability to handle criticism or challenges to his authority. Succession Season 4 is available on HBO Max.





