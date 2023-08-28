Genius Invokation TCG Mechanics Overview

Quick Links Genius Invokation Game Board

Travelers are never short on activities to keep themselves occupied in the vast open world of Teyvat. In Version 3.3. miHoYo introduced the Genius Invokation TCG to Genshin Impact, which will be a permanent game mode. Genius Invokation is an in-game tabletop trading card game, similar to Yu-Gi-Oh or Pokémon, that allows players to duel other players and NPCs, and collect more cards to build their deck throughout the game.

RELATED: Best Digital TCGs, Ranked

While the game flow is not difficult to learn, mastering the gameplay could take some time. Obtaining better cards is always a plus. Knowing the basics, however, is the first step on the road to becoming a master duelist.

Genius Invokation Game Board



As with other trading card games like Magic The Gathering, just knowing where everything is located on the Genius Invokation game board is a big help. The game board shows you and your opponent’s Character Cards, your hand, your Elemental Dice, any summons, active Support Cards, as well as how many dice you both have left.

Familiarizing yourself with the Game Board will definitely make learning the game that much easier. Also, the Check function gives detailed summaries about each card and even shows how much damage a skill will do to an enemy.

Elemental Dice





Elemental Dice are the key to Genius Invokation. The Elemental Dice are used for everything from activating Character Skills and playing Action Cards to switching Character Cards.

Each Elemental Die has eight sides and each side represents one of the elemental attributes: Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, Electro, Anemo, Geo, Dendro, and the special Omni Element which can be used in place on ANY elemental attribute. When you run out of dice, you are unable to use any actions unless the cost of that action is zero. Also, dice do not carry over to the next round.

RELATED: Magic The Gathering: Best Commanders For Every Color

Deck Makeup







A Genius Invokation deck consists of Character and Action cards for a total of 33 cards. As with other trading card games, each card has its own unique text describing its abilities which players can check at any time.

Character Cards – 3

Action Cards – 30

Character Cards





Character cards are the most important aspect of your deck. While you will encounter some NPCs who may have more, a deck can contain three Character Cards. All Character cards are based off of the playable characters and enemies in Genshin Impact.

When you complete the introduction quest, the starter deck you receive contains the Diluc, Kaeya, Sucrose, and Fischl Character cards. Listed on each Character Card are its elemental type, HP, elemental skills, and the energy needed for their elemental burst. Some Character Cards can also possess passive abilities which be listed in their text as well.

Action Cards





Action Cards make up the rest of the 33-card deck. Action Cards fit into one of three categories: Equipment, Event, and Support Cards. Equipment Cards are made up of Artifact, Talent, and Weapon Cards, and can be equipped directly to Character Cards to provide buffs. Event Cards, which are Food and Elemental Resonance Cards, let you activate an immediate one-time effect. Support Cards, which consist of Companion, Item, and Location Cards, are placed in the support zone and provide ongoing effects.

RELATED: Best Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards In The Anime

Game Flow







Preparation Phase

Before each duel, there will be a Preparation Phase. The Preparation Phase begins by deciding which player goes first. In PvP, a coin will be flipped to decide who goes first. In PvE duels against NPCs, the player will always go first.

Next, both players are given five random Action Cards from their deck for their starting hand. At that time, you will be given the chance to switch out any, or all, of those five cards if you choose to. Any cards that are switched out will then be randomly replaced with cards from your deck and these five cards will be your starting hand. Finally, each player selects one of their three Character Cards and that card will be their Active Character to start off the duel.





Duels

Every round starts with the Roll Phase, then the Action Phase, followed up by the End Phase.

Roll Phase

At the start of the Roll Phase, each player rolls eight Elemental Dice. Each die will then become the elemental attribute that they land on. If you would like to try for a different element, players will then have the option to Re-Roll as many dice as they want, but only once.

Action Phase

During the Action Phase, players alternate turns using their Elemental Dice to use Fast Actions and Combat Actions until the round is over. During their turn, the active player can use as many Fast Actions as they want as long as they have the Elemental Dice to do so. However, once they use a Combat Action, their turn is over.

Every action that players can do during the Action Phase falls into one of two categories: Fast Actions are when you play an Action Card or Elemental Tuning, and Combat Actions are using a Character Skill, Switching Active Characters, and when a player declares End Round.

Fast Actions

– Elemental Tuning: Discard a card to change the elemental attribute of one die. Make sure your cursor is over the card you want to discard before you activate elemental tuning.

– Playing an Action Card: Spend the correct amount of Elemental Dice to activate an Action Card





Combat Actions

– Character Skill: Pay the correct cost of Elemental Dice to activate a skill listed on a Character Card. Ends turn immediately after activation.

– Switching Active Characters: Spend one Elemental Die to switch to another Character Card. Ends turn immediately after activation.

– End Round: Ends the round for that player. The player that ends their round first will go first in the next round.





End Phase

When a player is out of Elemental Dice or unable to use any more Character Skills or Action Cards they must declare End Round. The player that ends their round first will go first in the next round. It is important to note that even though one player ends their round, the other player can continue using actions until they end their round.

Victory

A Genius Invokation duel is won by reducing an opponent’s Character Card’s HP to zero. The idea is simple enough but, this TCG mini-game that Hoyoverse created can be surprisingly complex, making Victory that much more satisfying.

Related: Genshin Impact: All Cryro Characters, Ranked

Tips







As with other trading card games, there are tons of strategies to achieve victory. Here are a few tips that will always give you a better chance to come out on top.

Build your deck around your Character Cards. No need to have Equipment Cards that can not be equipped to your Character Cards that you have in your deck. So as you gain new cards, weed out cards you don’t need. Plan ahead with your dice. Omni is always best, but if you know you will be switching to a different Character Card the next round, be sure to hold on to those dice as well for a quick Elemental Burst. Know your elements. Elemental strengths and weaknesses work the same way they do in the world of Genshin Impact. When playing NPCs be sure to check their decks and bring and deck with the elements to counter it. Duel! Always try to complete available NPC challenges as well as the weekly Guest Challenge in the Cat’s Tail. These will help raise your level faster and help unlock useful tools. READ THE CARDS. Sounds obvious, but veteran players of trading card games know just how important this tip is. Make use of the Check function. It goes into detail about what each action does so take the time to get to know the cards.

NEXT: Genshin Impact: Best Decks For Genius Invokation TCG